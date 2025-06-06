Moonx_ Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX

As centralized exchanges and On-chain Trading edge closer to integration, global crypto trading platform BYDFi has officially launched MoonX, a powerful new on-chain trading engine. Positioned as a“ticket to the DEX world” for CEX users, MoonX simplifies DeFi access and marks the beginning of BYDFi's dual-engine strategy.

CEX vs. DEX: From Competition to Integration

With meme coins, airdrops, and early-stage tokens gaining traction, on-chain markets have become a high-growth arena for crypto users. But wallet setup, gas fees, and cross-chain operations remain hurdles for mainstream CEX users.

At the same time, CEXs are increasingly limited in capturing early-stage or long-tail assets. The industry is clearly shifting: CEXs and DEXs are no longer separate silos-they are becoming complementary systems. MoonX is BYDFi's answer to this evolution.

MoonX: The Gateway to On-Chain Trading

MoonX isn't another exchange or wallet; it's a lightweight entry point to Web3 trading. It retains the security and user familiarity of CEXs while unlocking the asset diversity and potential of DeFi.

For Example: a user discovers a trending meme coin on social media and wants to copy a whale trade. Traditionally, that would involve switching wallets, acquiring gas, copying contract addresses, and navigating multiple DEX interfaces. With MoonX, there's no wallet setup, no gas fees, no chain switching-just one BYDFi account and a single tap to execute.

MoonX delivers a Web2-level user experience tailored for a Web3 world:

Access to Over 500,000 Meme Coins



Aggregates liquidity from multiple platforms like Pump, Raydium, PancakeSwap, and more. Currently supports Solana and BNB Chain, with plans to expand to additional major blockchains.

Built-In Trading Intelligence



Integrates smart strategies and smart money copy trading. Millisecond-level execution, optimized for high-frequency Degen Traders.

Security-First On-Chain Infrastructure



Hybrid custody ensures users don't manage private keys but still retain asset control.

Co-built with Safeheron using MPC + TEE for institutional-grade protection. Integrated with GoPlus for real-time contract risk scanning and alerts.

BYDFi: Entering the Dual-Engine Era

MoonX is more than a product update-it's the start of BYDFi's CEX + DEX dual-engine architecture. Users can now manage centralized and on-chain assets within one unified account framework.

By combining liquidity, strategy tools, and advanced security, MoonX goes beyond trend-chasing. It's building a foundation for trading early-stage, long-tail assets with optimized on-chain efficiency.

Michael, Co-Founder of BYDFi, stated:

“MoonX is more than a new feature-it could shape a new standard: a scalable Web3 onboarding system that starts with a CEX front-end and runs on a DEX backend, designed for frictionless asset flow.”

He added:

“MoonX merges the best of both worlds-CEX performance and DEX freedom-so that anyone can participate in smart on-chain trading. Web3 shouldn't be exclusive to experts. It should be a finance layer open to all.”

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi serves over 1,000,000 users across 190+ countries. Its product lineup includes spot, derivatives, copy trading, and now on-chain trading via MoonX.

In 2023, BYDFi was recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges. In 2025, it partnered with Ledger to launch a co-branded hardware wallet, reinforcing user self-custody and asset security.

BYDFi is committed to providing a world-class crypto trading experience for users. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.



Website:

