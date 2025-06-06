Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air Canada

Air Canada


2025-06-06 03:11:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:06 AM EST - Air Canada : Reminds shareholders that its previously announced substantial issuer bid to purchase up to $500,000,000 of its Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares is expiring at 11:59 pm (Eastern time) on June 20, unless extended, varied or withdrawn. Air Canada shares T are trading up $0.02 at $18.56.

MENAFN06062025000212011056ID1109646573

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search