Robotic Lawn Mower Market To Reach Revenue $4.33 Billion By 2029 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton
"Robotic Lawn Mower Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024–2029.
According to Arizton's latest research report, the global robotic lawn mower market is growing at a CAGR of 11.35% during 2023-2029.
Report Scope
Market Size (2029): $4.33 Billion
Market Size (2023): $2.27 Billion
CAGR (2023-2029): 11.35%
Historic Year: 2020-2022
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Year: 2024-2029
Market Segmentation: Lawn Area, Technology, Category, Power Source, Voltage, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Recent Development
Husqvarna Group: A pioneer in the robotic lawn mower industry, Husqvarna continues to lead with its Automower® line. The company has recently introduced AI-driven features to its latest models, enhancing mowing precision by adapting to lawn growth patterns and weather conditions.
iRobot: Known for its Roomba vacuum cleaners, iRobot has made notable advancements in the robotic lawn mower sector with its Terra model. Following an initial rollout in select markets, iRobot has refined Terra based on user feedback. The latest updates include improved navigation systems with advanced mapping technology for more efficient mowing patterns, setup process enhancements, and iRobot HOME app integration.
STIHL: As a prominent name in outdoor power equipment, STIHL has broadened its robotic lawn mower range to serve residential and commercial needs. The iMOW® series has been recently upgraded to include models for handling steeper slopes and more complex terrains.
Market Trends & Opportunities
Internet Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior
The market is also witnessing an increased influence of digital consumerism for the sale of lawn mowers. There is a wide scope for vendors to increase their profitability by adopting e-commerce as a business platform. Amazon, RobotShop, and eBay are some of the largest vendors in the online retail market for lawn mowers. With the increasing internet penetration, several online websites have come to serve end-users who seek convenience and easy accessibility to get these products.
Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
Green spaces also provide aesthetic benefits, and many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces are constantly being incorporated into urban planning. Non-profit organizations and governments have undertaken several projects to increase the amount of green space in cities. For instance, in 2021, the Municipality of Dubai, UAE, completed a $56-million greenery plan aimed at the plantation of trees and shrubs and expansion of landscaping around the“Expo 2020 Dubai” site.
Development of Smart Cities
The increased adoption of the Internet and the Internet of Things propel the growth of smart cities and platforms worldwide. It is expected that within the next three years, there will be over 26 smart cities with a predominant presence in North America and Europe. This surge is expected to significantly fuel the adoption of AI and IoT sensors in smart cities, leading to technological and smart infrastructure advancements and positive environmental changes.
Geographical Analysis
Europe leads the global robotic lawn mower market, primarily due to the widespread adoption of robotic technology and high labor costs in the region. The market's growth is also fueled by increasing investments in commercial spaces and infrastructure development. In North America, rising labor costs are driving businesses to adopt robotic lawn mowers to boost productivity and cut expenses. The region's growing interest in smart home technologies also supports market expansion.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the market experienced the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization in countries like China and India drives lawn and garden care equipment demand. As urban households increase, the need for efficient maintenance solutions grows, presenting significant opportunities for robotic lawn mower manufacturers.
Key Company Profiles
Honda Power Equipment
Husqvarna Group
STIGA S.p.A.
Stanley Black & Decker
Robert Bosch
Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
Other Prominent Vendors
Briggs & Stratton
Deere & Company
Future GenRobots
Greenworks
Hitachi
Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
iRobot
Kärcher
Lineatielle
LG
Mamibot
POSITEC
STIHL
Kobi
Toro
Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd
WIPER
Yamabiko
Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd
Zipper Maschinen
Volta
Milagrow HumanTech
Market Segmentation
Lawn Area
Small Sized
Medium Sized
Large Sized
Technology
Non-Smart
Smart
Category
Mass
Premium
Power Source
Battery
Solar
Voltage
Up to 20V
20V to 30V
More than 30V
End-User
Residential
Professional Landscaping Services
Sports Field & Golf Courses
Others
Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Geography
Europe
Germany
UK
Italy
France
Spain
Sweden
North America
US
Canada
APAC
Australia
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
South Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
Which region dominates the global robotic lawn mower market share?
How big is the global robotic lawn mower market?
What is the growth rate of the global robotic lawn mower market?
What are the significant trends in the robotic lawn mower industry?
Who are the key players in the global robotic lawn mower market?
