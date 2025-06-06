Robotic Lawn Mower Market To Reach Revenue $4.33 Billion By 2029 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Robotic Lawn Mower Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024–2029.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the global robotic lawn mower market is growing at a CAGR of 11.35% during 2023-2029.

Report Scope

Market Size (2029): $4.33 Billion

Market Size (2023): $2.27 Billion

CAGR (2023-2029): 11.35%

Historic Year: 2020-2022

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Year: 2024-2029

Market Segmentation: Lawn Area, Technology, Category, Power Source, Voltage, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Recent Development

Husqvarna Group: A pioneer in the robotic lawn mower industry, Husqvarna continues to lead with its Automower® line. The company has recently introduced AI-driven features to its latest models, enhancing mowing precision by adapting to lawn growth patterns and weather conditions.

iRobot: Known for its Roomba vacuum cleaners, iRobot has made notable advancements in the robotic lawn mower sector with its Terra model. Following an initial rollout in select markets, iRobot has refined Terra based on user feedback. The latest updates include improved navigation systems with advanced mapping technology for more efficient mowing patterns, setup process enhancements, and iRobot HOME app integration.

STIHL: As a prominent name in outdoor power equipment, STIHL has broadened its robotic lawn mower range to serve residential and commercial needs. The iMOW® series has been recently upgraded to include models for handling steeper slopes and more complex terrains.

Market Trends & Opportunities

Internet Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior

The market is also witnessing an increased influence of digital consumerism for the sale of lawn mowers. There is a wide scope for vendors to increase their profitability by adopting e-commerce as a business platform. Amazon, RobotShop, and eBay are some of the largest vendors in the online retail market for lawn mowers. With the increasing internet penetration, several online websites have come to serve end-users who seek convenience and easy accessibility to get these products.

Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

Green spaces also provide aesthetic benefits, and many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces are constantly being incorporated into urban planning. Non-profit organizations and governments have undertaken several projects to increase the amount of green space in cities. For instance, in 2021, the Municipality of Dubai, UAE, completed a $56-million greenery plan aimed at the plantation of trees and shrubs and expansion of landscaping around the“Expo 2020 Dubai” site.

Development of Smart Cities

The increased adoption of the Internet and the Internet of Things propel the growth of smart cities and platforms worldwide. It is expected that within the next three years, there will be over 26 smart cities with a predominant presence in North America and Europe. This surge is expected to significantly fuel the adoption of AI and IoT sensors in smart cities, leading to technological and smart infrastructure advancements and positive environmental changes.

Geographical Analysis

Europe leads the global robotic lawn mower market, primarily due to the widespread adoption of robotic technology and high labor costs in the region. The market's growth is also fueled by increasing investments in commercial spaces and infrastructure development. In North America, rising labor costs are driving businesses to adopt robotic lawn mowers to boost productivity and cut expenses. The region's growing interest in smart home technologies also supports market expansion.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market experienced the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization in countries like China and India drives lawn and garden care equipment demand. As urban households increase, the need for efficient maintenance solutions grows, presenting significant opportunities for robotic lawn mower manufacturers.

Key Company Profiles

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

STIGA S.p.A.

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Other Prominent Vendors

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

Future GenRobots

Greenworks

Hitachi

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

iRobot

Kärcher

Lineatielle

LG

Mamibot

POSITEC

STIHL

Kobi

Toro

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd

WIPER

Yamabiko

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd

Zipper Maschinen

Volta

Milagrow HumanTech

Market Segmentation

Lawn Area

Small Sized

Medium Sized

Large Sized

Technology

Non-Smart

Smart

Category

Mass

Premium

Power Source

Battery

Solar

Voltage

Up to 20V

20V to 30V

More than 30V

End-User

Residential

Professional Landscaping Services

Sports Field & Golf Courses

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Sweden

North America

US

Canada

APAC

Australia

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

The UAE

South Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which region dominates the global robotic lawn mower market share?

How big is the global robotic lawn mower market?

What is the growth rate of the global robotic lawn mower market?

What are the significant trends in the robotic lawn mower industry?

Who are the key players in the global robotic lawn mower market?

