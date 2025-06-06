Compass Refresh, Inc. Launches New Headquarters In Sulphur Springs, TX Bringing High-Quality Exterior Maintenance Across The Southern Region

Compass Refresh, Inc., a trusted name in professional pressure washing and parking lot striping services, is proud to announce the launch of its official headquarters in Sulphur Springs, Texas . While this marks the company's central hub, Compass Refresh continues to serve commercial and franchise clients throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana - with a growing presence in key cities like Dallas, Plano, Frisco, and McKinney.

Founded on the belief that first impressions start outside , Compass Refresh delivers a full suite of exterior services tailored to the needs of fast food chains, hotels, gas stations, industrial plants, and small businesses alike. Their core offerings include pressure washing, parking lot striping, warehouse floor marking, signage installations, fire lane compliance, and more - all performed with the values of quality, transparency, and professionalism at heart.

“Our roots in Sulphur Springs mean a lot to us, but our mission has always been bigger than one town,” said Dylan, the owner of Compass Refresh.“We're here to help businesses across the region create cleaner, safer, and more welcoming environments for their customers and employees.”

With a reputation for working after-hours and on-demand, Compass Refresh is designed around the unique needs of business owners. The company uses premium-grade materials from leading vendors like Sherwin-Williams, PPG, and Graco - ensuring results that last and comply with all ADA and fire safety guidelines.

What sets Compass Refresh apart is their commitment to doing the job right the first time, backed by a Texas-driven approach to honesty, hard work, and relationship-driven service. Clients can also take advantage of exclusive discounts, including special pricing for churches, 20% off for active duty and veterans, and bundle discounts for full refresh projects.

Whether maintaining a high-traffic parking lot in Dallas or preparing a storefront in rural Arkansas, Compass Refresh has quickly become the go-to partner for property owners who want their business to stand out - literally from the curb.

For service inquiries, quotes, or partnership opportunities, visit .