Good Earth Minerals Appoints Terry H. O'neal As President & COO. Global Sustainability And Technology Executive To Drive Strategic Growth And Market Expansion For Rescue Minerals Leader

“I'm honored to join GEM at such a transformative time,” said Terry O'Neal.“With strong mineral assets, a purpose-driven mission, and a world-class team, we're well positioned to unlock the full potential of Rescue Minerals® across key industries.”Good Earth Minerals® has appointed Terry H. O'Neal as President & COO to lead its next phase of strategic growth. Terry H. O'Neal brings over 30 years of global leadership in sustainability, engineering, and technology. He will scale GEM's Rescue Minerals® solutions across agriculture, industry, and environmental markets. With major capital investment planned, GEM is positioned to expand its impact through climate-resilient minerals that support global sustainability goals.







Terry H. O'Neal, President & COO Good Earth Minerals® (GEM)

Denver, Colorado - June 6, 2025 - Good Earth Minerals® "GEM", a Rescue Minerals® company, announced that sustainability industry veteran, Terry H. O'Neal, has been appointed as President & COO based in Denver.

Terry H. O'Neal joins Good Earth Minerals® in a newly created role that positions the company for future growth. "Terry H. O'Neal is a world class company leader in the sustainability industry and is uniquely qualified to lead GEM into the next phase of our growth," stated Dr. Janice A. Jones, GEM founder, CEO, and Chair. "Terry's experience in running technology businesses engaged in sustainability industry make him the perfect fit for GEM," added Janice A. Jones.

"I am excited to join GEM and lead the company in its next growth phase. GEM has significant mineral assets with growth potential globally and substantial capital investment to be deployed in the coming 12-24 months. I am very impressed with the team spirit at GEM and the common vision of how GEM can change the world with new technologies our minerals will enable," said Terry H. O'Neal.

Terry H. O'Neal's career began with Schneider Electric where he spent nineteen years in sales, marketing, corporate strategy, manufacturing, and M&A before moving into C-level positions. He held senior management positions in Singapore, France, and the USA before becoming President of EFI Electronics and later President & COO of Kavlico Corporation, both subsidiaries of Schneider Electric. After leaving Schneider Electric, he held CEO or President positions with Abrisa Technologies, Traxon Technologies based in Hong Kong, and SACO Technologies based in Montreal.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

"I have the privilege of leading this institution filled with talented people and numerous attractive markets for our minerals. I am looking forward to collaborating with our clients and partners to help improve the environment by utilizing our Rescue Minerals® in agriculture, industrial, and other industries. GEM has substantial sales potential, and I look forward to working closely with our clients to ensure that they yield substantial benefits", said Terry H. O'Neal.

About Good Earth Minerals® a Rescue Minerals® Company For A Sustainable Future

Good Earth Minerals® ("GEM") is a mission-driven company delivering next-generation mineral-based solutions for our Selecor and EcoGEM Business Segments. The Rescue Minerals® portfolio currently includes four naturally occurring eco-minerals: Calcium Sulfate Dihydrate (CSD) , Calcium Carbonate , Zeolite , and Dolomite but is constantly expanding.

The EcoGEM® Business is focused on delivering sustainable solutions for agriculture delivering benefits including water conservation, soil fertility, and regenerative land management utilizing our Rescue Minerals® solutions.

The Selecor® Business is focused on delivering solutions in the commercial and industrial markets, including automotive, aerospace, plastics, and food & beverage. Its proprietary Fibrocal® and Filocal® technologies deliver benefits including improving clients' products with non-toxic, decarbonized, light weight structural strength, fire retardancy, and extending food shelf life.

With significant U.S. mineral reserves, a talented and mission focused executive team, and a growing global footprint, GEM is positioned to be a cornerstone supplier of climate-resilient mineral technologies that support the world's transition to a more sustainable global economy.

