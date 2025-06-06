DH2 Chaufferured Transportation Launches Majestic Tours Transportation In North Florida

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 4, 2025 9:23 pm - Celebrating 30 years of service, New York-based luxury transportation leader expands with new Florida-based sister company, Majestic Tours & Transportation.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – June 2, 2026 – DH2 Chauffeured Transportation, a trusted name in luxury ground transportation in the New York Tri-State Area, proudly announces the launch of its sister company, Majestic Tours & Transportation LLC, expanding its reach into the North Florida market. With this expansion, DH2 marks 30 years of excellence and continued growth as a 100% minority- and woman-owned business.

Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida with satellite offices in Jacksonville, Majestic Tours & Transportation will provide premium, professional ground transportation from Jacksonville to Orlando and cities in between. The company will focus on tours, corporate and sporting events, group travel, charters & shuttles, and government contracting, while continuing to serve clients globally.

President Nancy Vargas, a nationally recognized business leader, brings decades of experience and vision to the Florida expansion. As the CEO of DH2 Chauffeured Transportation in New York and the President of Majestic, Nancy has led her companies to become certified M/WBE providers with government entities including New York State and the Port Authority of NY/NJ. She is a sought-after speaker, an award-winning executive, and an active voice in transportation and supplier diversity circles.

“Florida has always held a special place in my heart, both personally and professionally,” said Vargas.“This expansion is something I've dreamed of for years, and I'm beyond thrilled to bring our family-owned company's culture of excellence, care, and professionalism to North Florida through Majestic.”

About Majestic Tours & Transportation LLC

Majestic Tours & Transportation LLC is a woman- and minority-owned ground transportation provider based in Daytona Beach, Florida. A sister company to DH2 Chauffeured Transportation in New York City, Majestic brings nearly 30 years of industry expertise to the North Florida market, offering luxury transportation for corporate events, tours, charters, group travel, and government contracts. For more information, visit or call 386-477-1777.

Majestic will be led by Nancy Vargas as President, Mike Vargas as Vice President, and Jeffrey Dupoux as Director of Business Development. The leadership team will draw on their combined strengths in operations, service, and relationship-building to deliver high-quality service across every trip.

With active operations now in both New York and Florida, DH2 Chauffeured Transportation and Majestic Tours & Transportation will support clients around the world.

To learn more, visit or email

