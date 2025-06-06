THE DREAM TEAM BRINGING BETTER FOR YOU SNACKS YIKES ANNOUNCES THE REBRANDING OF THE MEXICAN SNACK CHIPOYS

Ghipoys Chili Limon

- Berner MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The dream team, James Lindsay, RAP SNACKS, Berner, COOKIES, and Michael Berro, INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTOR, are rebranding the popular Mexican snack Chipoys. The tasty snack has been reformulated to be better for you than its previous versions. The Chipoys snack will go from a rolled tortilla chip to a potato chip.“We wanted to bring back the tasty snacks, but we also heard our customers say they wanted a healthier option, so we formulated a recipe to be flavor-packed and better for you.” Said Lindsay, founder of the popular brand RAP SNACKS.The three successful entrepreneurs originally teamed up to create a new variety of snacks, YIKES, in various flavors. The new rolled chip will be available this summer. Chipoys will no longer be rolled tortilla snacks, but a potato chip with flavors that will awaken your taste buds.“I am extremely excited about the rebranding of Chipoys; we are bringing the same authentic Mexican flavors that will be better for you.” Said Michael Berro, Partner.“The new and improved version of Chipoys will be some of the best-tasting chips to hit the market. We didn't sacrifice taste for the latest chips, and we have a major licensing agreement that will bring a new dimension to our brand,” continued Berro."Chipoys has deep roots, and we're not erasing that-we're evolving it. This rebrand is about creating a new standard in snacking: bold flavor, clean ingredients, and cultural authenticity. It's bigger than chips-it's about ownership, innovation, and pushing the culture forward in every space we touch." Said Berner, Founder of Cookies”Chipoys will be available nationwide this summer.CHIPOYS DREAMTEAM:●James Lindsay, founder and CEO of Rap Snacks, has decades of experience building culturally relevant, fast-growing brands that connect with consumers. Rap Snacks, known as“The Official Snack of Hip Hop,” is the most distributed Black-owned snack brand in the U.S. and was the fastest-growing C-store brand in 2023 and 2024.●Berner, rapper, cannabis mogul, and founder of Cookies, is known for transforming counterculture into mainstream business success. He was named rap's 4th richest mogul and has graced the cover of Forbes magazine for his endeavors. His influence on music, fashion, and cannabis culture makes him a key voice in shaping what's next.●Michael Berro, a distribution and logistics expert with a track record of scaling billion-dollar businesses, has helped bring major products to top retailers including Walmart, Costco, and Casey's.Media contact:Olivia Shalhoup - ...Gwendolyn Priestley – ...

