Dubai: RTA Records Violations In Driver Training Inspection Campaigns

Several violations, including poor tyre maintenance and non-compliance with training session hours, were recorded at some driver training facilities in Dubai, the Road and Transportation Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

RTA said a series of“comprehensive inspection campaigns” were held across driver training facilities in the emirate for three months.

“The inspection campaigns covered 26 training facilities, during which a total of 2,391 inspections were conducted and several violations were recorded. Among the most notable violations were failure to meet the technical standards for motorcycle tyre maintenance and non-compliance with the training session durations specified by the RTA.”

The inspections checked all facilities and equipment used in practical driving lessons.

“One of the key objectives of the inspection campaign is to stress the importance of regular motorcycle maintenance and the correct placement of directional signage on training tracks, as both are critical to delivering a smooth and safe training experience that meets the highest standards of safety and training quality,” Saeed Al Ramsi, director of licensing activities monitoring at RTA's Licensing Agency, said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

“These campaigns are part of RTA's efforts to improve service efficiency and ensure that all relevant entities comply with the applicable regulations in a way that enhances the customer experience and their trust in the quality of services delivered,” he added.