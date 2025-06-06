Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai: RTA Records Violations In Driver Training Inspection Campaigns

Dubai: RTA Records Violations In Driver Training Inspection Campaigns


2025-06-06 02:24:39
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Several violations, including poor tyre maintenance and non-compliance with training session hours, were recorded at some driver training facilities in Dubai, the Road and Transportation Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

RTA said a series of“comprehensive inspection campaigns” were held across driver training facilities in the emirate for three months.

“The inspection campaigns covered 26 training facilities, during which a total of 2,391 inspections were conducted and several violations were recorded. Among the most notable violations were failure to meet the technical standards for motorcycle tyre maintenance and non-compliance with the training session durations specified by the RTA.”

The inspections checked all facilities and equipment used in practical driving lessons.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“One of the key objectives of the inspection campaign is to stress the importance of regular motorcycle maintenance and the correct placement of directional signage on training tracks, as both are critical to delivering a smooth and safe training experience that meets the highest standards of safety and training quality,” Saeed Al Ramsi, director of licensing activities monitoring at RTA's Licensing Agency, said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

“These campaigns are part of RTA's efforts to improve service efficiency and ensure that all relevant entities comply with the applicable regulations in a way that enhances the customer experience and their trust in the quality of services delivered,” he added.

MENAFN06062025000049011007ID1109646305

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search