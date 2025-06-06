Infocomm 2025 In Orlando And Kiosk Association

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., and WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Come see the Kiosk Association in booth 3489 (InfoComm site ). Digital signage software and outdoor smart city wayfinding highlighted along with conversational AI hardware and a self-order kiosk. The“big” demo is a dual 75-inch outdoor smart city kiosk. New digital signage software for multiple platforms and“pixel-perfect” creation on display. We are an association of over 50 companies and 700 listed companies with US, Europe, and Asia chapters.







Image caption: Kiosk Industry Association at InfoComm.

To set up a time to meet or request info, visit our 3489 portal link or you can email ...

Thanks to solution partners Intel (Kathy) , Pyramid Computer (Zahdan), TPGI (Traci) and Olea Kiosks (Frank) . Our existence is based solely on member support.

2025 Edition of InfoComm Show



Sitekiosk Interactive Digital Signage software

MRI Smart City (Santa Monica) - double-sided outdoor Smart City



BoldVu Screen Size_05.2024-compressed

BoldVu FSD_12.2024-compressed

StudioDX Interactive Video by Acquire Digital

Introducing StudioDX at InfoComm – Precision. Power. Pixel-Perfect.

Countertop kiosks and mini-PC media players by Pyramid Computer

Pyramid Pixi Kiosk – 15.6′′ Touchscreen Self-Order Countertop - Three models to pick from from Basic to Premium.

AI Connect Bar for Conversational AI - hi-quality noise cancellation mics, speakers that face customers, video camera with AI, edge-enabled, easy mounts and outdoor rated.

4G Wireless connectivity by Ventus Digi - Here is brochure

Events with Intel - Enhance the shopping experience, create customer loyalty, and increase sales.

Other Notables on Floor to See



22Miles -



Peerless-AV -



LG Business -



APAC





Gloshine LEDs - ... – Booth 800





Giada #1316 - Talk to Lindsey



RCStars – #1974



Thanks to AVIXA



StudioDX Digital Signage Software





22Miles May Newsletter - InfoComm Wayfinding App





Introducing StudioDX – Precision. Power. Pixel-Perfect. InfoComm Retail Revolution: Crafting Memorable Shopping Journeys

More Opportunities to Meet



July – RSPA November – IAAPA

Contact ... with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising. It is free for companies to participate networking and insight.

