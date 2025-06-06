Gemini Quietly Advances Toward Public Listing Amid Regulatory Shift

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, co-founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States, signaling a significant step toward entering public markets. The firm is collaborating with investment banks Goldman Sachs and Citigroup on the offering, according to individuals familiar with the matter. While the timeline and final decision remain pending, the confidential nature of the filing allows Gemini to prepare for a potential listing without immediate public disclosure.

This move follows the conclusion of a nearly two-year investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into Gemini's operations. In February, Cameron Winklevoss announced that the SEC had closed its inquiry without recommending enforcement action, removing a significant regulatory hurdle. Additionally, Gemini settled a separate lawsuit with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in January, agreeing to a $5 million penalty over allegations related to its 2017 bid to offer Bitcoin futures contracts.

Gemini's decision to pursue an IPO comes amid a broader shift in the U.S. regulatory landscape under the current administration, which has adopted a more crypto-friendly stance. This environment has encouraged several digital asset firms, including Kraken and Circle, to explore public listings. Notably, the Winklevoss twins were among approximately 30 crypto executives who attended a White House summit focused on digital assets, reflecting the administration's engagement with the industry.

Founded in 2014, Gemini has positioned itself as a regulated and secure platform for cryptocurrency trading and custody. The exchange operates in multiple global markets, including New York, Singapore, London, and Dublin. In late 2024, Gemini expanded its services to France in anticipation of new EU cryptocurrency regulations. The company has also diversified its offerings, launching products such as the Gemini Dollar stablecoin and acquiring the NFT platform Nifty Gateway in 2019.

See also SEC Scrutinises Coinbase's User Metrics Amid IPO Disclosures

Despite its growth, Gemini has faced challenges, particularly related to its Earn program, which allowed customers to lend crypto assets to the now-bankrupt lender Genesis. The program's suspension in November 2022 led to approximately $940 million in customer assets being frozen. However, a rise in crypto prices has since enabled Gemini and Genesis to return over $2 billion worth of crypto to affected customers.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?