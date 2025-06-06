Stanley Motta Says Bocas Del Toro Residents Should Analyze What Employment Options They Would Have If Chiquita Panama Leaves The Country

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Residents of Bocas del Toro , who have continued blocking roads for more than a month and a half, should analyze how far their actions can go and consider what employment options they will have if Chiquita Panama (a subsidiary of Chiquita Brands) confirms its decision to close its operations in that province, warned Stanley Motta pictured below, president of the Board of Directors of Copa Holding. Motta, one of the country's most important business leaders, emphasized that, in his opinion, Chiquita Brands wants to stay in Panama, but“doesn't want to fight every day” against the interruptions to its banana production and export operations caused by social protests and strikes that are beyond the company's control.

He admitted that at times like this, when the layoffs of more than 7,000 workers are announced, it is normal for the affected population to question the companies' actions and history; however, he recommended that Bocas del Toro residents also analyze what employment options they will have if Chiquita Panama closes its operations.“The people of Bocas del Toro have to think: What are my alternatives if I don't have Chiquita tomorrow? People always protest against what exists, but sometimes you have to analyze what happens if it doesn't exist. What would happen if the company ceased to exist,” Motta emphasized.

The president of the Board of Directors of Copa Airlines added that the road closures in Bocas del Toro are also affecting the image of that province, which will ultimately negatively affect the arrival of tourists to that region, further limiting its residents' ability to find decent employment. Given this situation, Motta recommended that banana workers and the national government try to resolve their differences at the negotiating table in order to normalize the situation in Bocas del Toro and prevent Chiquita Panama from leaving the country. “I think the problem here is that the sums need to be lowered. We need to sit down at the table and find a solution, both sides, because I don't know what alternative could be offered to those people (the banana workers) if Chiquita Panama closes its operations,” Motta concluded.