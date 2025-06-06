Stanley Motta Says Bocas Del Toro Residents Should Analyze What Employment Options They Would Have If Chiquita Panama Leaves The Country -
He admitted that at times like this, when the layoffs of more than 7,000 workers are announced, it is normal for the affected population to question the companies' actions and history; however, he recommended that Bocas del Toro residents also analyze what employment options they will have if Chiquita Panama closes its operations.“The people of Bocas del Toro have to think: What are my alternatives if I don't have Chiquita tomorrow? People always protest against what exists, but sometimes you have to analyze what happens if it doesn't exist. What would happen if the company ceased to exist,” Motta emphasized.
The president of the Board of Directors of Copa Airlines added that the road closures in Bocas del Toro are also affecting the image of that province, which will ultimately negatively affect the arrival of tourists to that region, further limiting its residents' ability to find decent employment. Given this situation, Motta recommended that banana workers and the national government try to resolve their differences at the negotiating table in order to normalize the situation in Bocas del Toro and prevent Chiquita Panama from leaving the country. “I think the problem here is that the sums need to be lowered. We need to sit down at the table and find a solution, both sides, because I don't know what alternative could be offered to those people (the banana workers) if Chiquita Panama closes its operations,” Motta concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment