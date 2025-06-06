Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment

Straumann to invest in Villeret while localizing production for China in Shanghai

06.06.2025 / 16:27 CET/CEST



Straumann will invest CHF 60 to 80 million over the next five years at the Villeret site Production for products sold in China will progressively transfer to the newly licensed Shanghai campus to secure competitiveness in the local market Basel, June 6, 2025: Straumann is strongly committed to the Villeret site, which plays a critical and strategic role as a center of excellence for innovation and precision manufacturing in the Group's global production network. Villeret will continue to focus on high value-added product production such as the newly launched iEXCEL high-performance implant system. To support the site's long-term development, Straumann will invest CHF 60 to 80 million over the next five years at the Villeret site in advanced technologies, infrastructure modernization, and the development of future-ready skills of its team members Over the past seven years, Straumann's manufacturing site in Villeret, Switzerland, has undergone remarkable growth, doubling from around 550 to more than 1'000 employees. This growth was fueled by rising global demand and, more recently, was accelerated by the implementation of China's Volume-Based Procurement (VBP) system in January 2023. To meet the surge in demand, Villeret increased its production capacity, playing a critical role in ensuring supply continuity for the Chinese market. The VBP 2.0 cycle in China, which is planned for January 2026, places local manufacturing at the center of the Chinese market access, making it a crucial factor for participation in public tenders and the development of our market position. By progressively shifting production for products sold in China to the newly licensed Shanghai campus, Straumann is safeguarding its future growth in this critical region while reinforcing its manufacturing footprint in Switzerland. This strategic move ensures continued competitiveness and growth in China, a market that currently accounts for over 15 percent of the Group's global revenue. As a result, Villeret will adjust its workforce to reflect sustainable, long-term needs, returning to pre-VBP staffing levels. The proposed changes to the production setup could impact up to 250 positions in Villeret. A 14-day consultation process is underway in Villeret to engage with employees and explore socially responsible solutions. Straumann is committed to managing this transition with fairness, transparency, and respect. At the same time, the planned investments offer new opportunities for the site's future by strengthening Villeret within the global network, producing high value-added products. This includes the newly launched iEXCEL high-performance implant system, which is central to Straumann's global growth strategy. Straumann Group employees around 1'800 people in Switzerland today, a significant increase from 1'200 in 2018. About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs close to 12'000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG , Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11 Homepage: Contacts: Corporate Communication Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62 Doris Horn: +41 (0)61 965 19 74 E-mail: ... Investor Relations Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51 Derya Güzel: +41 (0)61 965 18 76 E-mail: ... Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of future results, performance or achievements of Straumann Group, that are based upon information available to Straumann Group as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They may, but need not, be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views, beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Straumann Group or its management at the time the statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may be outside of Straumann Group's control. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors underlying forward-looking statements may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this document. Accordingly, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Important factors that could cause the Group's expectations regarding future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement include, but are not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize or should underlying views, beliefs, assumptions or expectations prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of the date it is issued and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Straumann Holding AG Peter Merian-Weg 12 4052 Basel Switzerland Phone: +41619651239 Fax: +41 61 965 11 06 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH1175448666 Valor: 914326 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2152302

End of News EQS News Service