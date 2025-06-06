Govt Reviews Fertiliser Production And Distribution For Kharif Season

MENAFN - KNN India)The government announced Thursday that domestic fertiliser production remains at optimal levels, with di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) output reaching 384,000 metric tonnes, marking the highest production volume recorded in recent months.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda conducted a high-level review meeting with Department of Fertilisers officials to assess fertiliser availability and distribution during the current Kharif season.

The minister emphasised agriculture's fundamental importance in maintaining national food security and stressed the necessity of ensuring timely access to essential nutrients for optimal crop productivity.

Officials briefed Nadda on current fertiliser supply status and preparations for the upcoming Kharif 2025 season.

To address the gap between domestic demand and production capacity, Indian fertiliser companies have established partnerships with major international exporters, including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Russia, securing consistent import supplies throughout the year.

The minister instructed officials to guarantee prompt fertiliser availability across all states to meet farmers' requirements. He emphasised the importance of maintaining close coordination among all stakeholders, including state governments, fertiliser companies, Railways, and port authorities.

Nadda expressed concern regarding the increasing dependence on chemical fertilisers, particularly urea, and reiterated the government's commitment to promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

He directed officials to accelerate implementation of the PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother-Earth (PM-PRANAM) initiative, which encourages balanced fertiliser use, adoption of alternative fertilisers, and promotion of organic and natural farming methods.

States demonstrating reduced chemical fertiliser consumption will qualify for program incentives.

The minister also highlighted the need for coordinated efforts with state governments to combat illegal diversion, hoarding, and black marketing of fertilisers.

He called for stringent enforcement measures to prevent such malpractices and ensure fertilisers reach their intended beneficiaries.

