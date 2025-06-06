Govt Reviews Fertiliser Production And Distribution For Kharif Season
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda conducted a high-level review meeting with Department of Fertilisers officials to assess fertiliser availability and distribution during the current Kharif season.
The minister emphasised agriculture's fundamental importance in maintaining national food security and stressed the necessity of ensuring timely access to essential nutrients for optimal crop productivity.
Officials briefed Nadda on current fertiliser supply status and preparations for the upcoming Kharif 2025 season.
To address the gap between domestic demand and production capacity, Indian fertiliser companies have established partnerships with major international exporters, including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Russia, securing consistent import supplies throughout the year.
The minister instructed officials to guarantee prompt fertiliser availability across all states to meet farmers' requirements. He emphasised the importance of maintaining close coordination among all stakeholders, including state governments, fertiliser companies, Railways, and port authorities.
Nadda expressed concern regarding the increasing dependence on chemical fertilisers, particularly urea, and reiterated the government's commitment to promoting sustainable agricultural practices.
He directed officials to accelerate implementation of the PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother-Earth (PM-PRANAM) initiative, which encourages balanced fertiliser use, adoption of alternative fertilisers, and promotion of organic and natural farming methods.
States demonstrating reduced chemical fertiliser consumption will qualify for program incentives.
The minister also highlighted the need for coordinated efforts with state governments to combat illegal diversion, hoarding, and black marketing of fertilisers.
He called for stringent enforcement measures to prevent such malpractices and ensure fertilisers reach their intended beneficiaries.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment