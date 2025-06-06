(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Bhumika Realty marked its formal entry into Gurugram's property market, strengthening its footprint in the NCR region. The milestone was commemorated with a spiritual puja ceremony at its site office in Sector 16, MG Road, Gurugram, which drew over 250 channel partners, key stakeholders, and real estate community members. The event underlined Bhumika's visionary expansion in one of North India's most dynamic and opportunity-rich real estate corridors.

Bhumika Realty Begins a New Chapter With Bold Expansion Plans in Gurugram

With a rich legacy spanning more than 60 years and landmark developments such as Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, Bhumika Realty is set to establish a new standard of excellence in Gurugram. In a strategic move last year, the company acquired a land parcel on MG Road, Gurugram, earmarked for a commercial project. Soon, the group will introduce a boutique mixed-use development featuring meticulously designed office spaces, vibrant retail areas, and curated F&B zones, crafted to cater to the evolving lifestyle and business needs of modern urban India.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group , said,“As we step into Gurugram, we do so with gratitude, determination, and a clear vision. Gurugram is India's premium real estate hub known for strong connectivity, infrastructure, and investor interest; a market that demands excellence and innovation, and we're here to deliver both. We are proud to bring our legacy of over 60 years to this thriving city and contribute meaningfully to its urban landscape. Our upcoming projects will stand for quality, community, and character; hallmarks of what our brand has always stood for and will continue to uphold here.”

Siddharth Katyal, CEO, Bhumika Group , said,“As we continue to shape Gurugram's retail landscape, our developments represent a significant milestone in our journey. Each development is designed to stand out, creating exceptional experiences for our stakeholders and further cementing our position as a leader in the industry.”

Vikas Verma, President-Sales and CRM of Bhumika Group , added,“Every strong foundation begins with blessings, and this ceremony is our way of seeking divine guidance as we embark on this meaningful journey in one of India's most exciting markets. As we begin this journey, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence, transparency, and delivery.”

The event reflects the group's long-term commitment to delivering innovative developments that resonate with both businesses and end-users.