Linxens And Dracula Technologies Partner To Create Battery-Free Solar-Powered Iot Devices

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Linxens partners with Dracula to develop 'breakthrough' battery-free, solar-powered devices for industrial IoT

June 6, 2025 by Sam Francis

Linxens , a provider of component-based solutions for authentication and traceability, and Dracula Technologies , a pioneer in ambient light energy harvesting, have agreed a strategic collaboration to develop“next-generation autonomous IoT solutions” for traceability and smart labelling applications.

This collaboration paves the way for smarter and more sustainable connected devices.

Dracula Technologies has developed a breakthrough organic photovoltaic (OPV) technology, LAYER, capable of harvesting energy even in low or intermittent indoor light.

In this collaboration, its OPV modules will be integrated into Linxens' smart label and traceability solutions.

Linxens contributes its expertise in the design and industrial production of electronic inlays and flexible components, which are key elements in RFID tags, to create fully battery-free, reusable, and energy-autonomous smart labels.

Together, the two companies are addressing one of the key limitations of today's connected labels: reliance on batteries, which reduces lifespan and increases environmental impact.

This collaboration represents a technological leap forward, enabling long-lasting, cost-effective, and sustainable traceability solutions for logistics and other industries where durability and energy independence are essential.

Quentin Pretet, VP of Linxens IoT Solutions, says:“At Linxens, our goal is to develop technological solutions that meet our clients' needs while anticipating tomorrow's challenges.

“We believe that innovation only makes sense if it goes hand in hand with responsibility. That's why we consider environmental impact at every stage – from design to end-of-life.

“By integrating Dracula's innovative energy-harvesting technology into our devices, we reinforce our unique ability to deliver fully autonomous solutions that reduce environmental footprint without compromising performance.”

Jérôme Vernet, VP sales of Dracula Technologies, says:“Our strategic collaboration with Linxens is a natural fit. The complementarity of our technologies and shared vision for a more responsible IoT industry make this collaboration particularly meaningful.

“By combining Linxens' design and manufacturing expertise with our OPV energy harvesting capabilities, we are enabling a new generation of sustainable, autonomous, and reusable connected devices.”