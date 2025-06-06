Simbe Robotics Partners With Decicco & Sons To Bring Real-Time Shelf Intelligence To New York Grocery Stores
June 6, 2025 by Sam Francis
Simbe Robotics , a specialist in retail shelf digitization, has agreed a strategic partnership with DeCicco & Sons, one of New York's most respected family-owned grocery chains.
The partnership brings Simbe's Store Intelligence platform to DeCicco's flagship Sleepy Hollow location, and additional stores in Eastchester and Larchmont.
Simbe's platform delivers real-time, storewide visibility into pricing accuracy, product availability, and inventory placement – supporting greater operational precision and in-store execution.
John DeCicco Jr, president of DeCicco & Sons, says:“At DeCicco & Sons, we've always prided ourselves on providing the finest selection of products with exceptional customer service.
“Partnering with Simbe allows us to enhance that experience even further. By automating inventory management, our team members can spend more time assisting customers and less time on repetitive tasks.
“This technology perfectly complements our vision for the future of grocery retail, expediting order fulfillment to our distribution and vendor partners.”
The partnership marks a step forward in Simbe's East Coast expansion and reinforces the company's role as the infrastructure powering modern retail.
Delivering up to 98 percent on-shelf product availability and 90 percent improved pricing accuracy, Simbe's platform ensures the store floor matches what shoppers expect – and what digital systems rely on to fulfill.
Brad Bogolea, CEO and co-founder of Simbe, says:“DeCicco & Sons is setting a new bar for retail innovation.
“We're proud to be their technology partner as they scale a smarter, faster, more connected shopping experience.”
The Sleepy Hollow flagship integrates Simbe's platform alongside other forward-looking technologies, such as digital shelf displays from Aperion, contactless checkout, and mobile integrations.
Together, these integrated technologies create a seamless, modern retail environment that boosts product availability, pricing accuracy, and service quality while reducing manual effort.
For DeCicco & Sons, it's not just about innovation; it's about precision at scale. With real-time shelf intelligence powering internal systems and shopper-facing services, the retailer can streamline fulfillment, reduce labor inefficiencies, and deliver a more consistent, trusted customer experience across locations.
