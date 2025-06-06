Global Semiconductor Equipment Sales Rise 21% In Q1 2025 Amid AI-Driven Demand

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Global semiconductor fabrication equipment sales up 21 percent

June 6, 2025 by Sam Francis

Surging demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and fab expansion offset geopolitical uncertainty, says SEMI

The global market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment grew sharply in the first quarter of 2025, with total billings reaching $32.05 billion – a 21 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to new data from industry association SEMI .

Released as part of SEMI's Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report, the figures show that continued investment in advanced chip production, driven by AI and high-performance computing applications, is helping the sector remain resilient amid geopolitical tensions and shifting trade policies.

Although Q1 2025 saw a typical seasonal decline of 5 percent from the previous quarter, the year-on-year growth points to what SEMI describes as a“future-looking investment cycle” across multiple regions.

Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, says:“The global semiconductor equipment market began 2025 with a solid quarter that reflects future-looking investments in vital chipmaking capacity across regions.

“With the ongoing AI boom continuing to drive fab expansions and equipment sales, the industry is showing resilience in the face of uncertainty around geopolitical tensions, tariff volatility and export controls.

“SEMI is actively engaging with governments to advocate for policy stability essential to multi-billion-dollar fab investments, including equipment, and the long-term success of advanced manufacturing operations.”

The WWSEMS Report, based on data provided by SEMI members and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), includes monthly billings data by region and equipment segment.

SEMI also publishes a broader Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS), which includes detailed regional breakdowns, market forecasts, and historical trends.