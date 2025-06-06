Semiconductor Fabrication Equipment Market Sees 21% Growth Driven By AI And Strategic Investments

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Semiconductor industry rebounds: AI and strategic investments drive 21 percent surge

June 6, 2025 by Sam Francis

The global market for the highly specialized equipment used to manufacture semiconductors is experiencing a significant uplift, with billings soaring 21 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025 to hit $32.05 billion.

This strong start to the year, highlighted in SEMI's Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report , signals robust health in a critical sector underpinning the entire tech world.

The primary engines behind this growth? The relentless artificial intelligence (AI) boom and proactive, large-scale investments in future chipmaking capacity across the globe.

While the Q1 2025 figures showed a 5 percent dip compared to the last quarter of 2024, industry analysts attribute this to typical seasonal patterns, suggesting the underlying growth trend remains strong.

Ajit Manocha, president and CEO industry association SEMI, says:“The global semiconductor equipment market began 2025 with a solid quarter that reflects future-looking investments in vital chipmaking capacity across regions.”

He emphasized that“the ongoing AI boom continuing to drive fab expansions and equipment sales” is a key factor, allowing the industry to show resilience despite geopolitical uncertainties and trade complexities.

This surge isn't just about building more factories; it's about equipping them with the cutting-edge tools needed to produce the increasingly complex chips that power everything from our smartphones to the data centers training the next generation of AI.

What is semiconductor fabrication equipment?

For those not steeped in the intricacies of chip manufacturing,“semiconductor fabrication equipment” refers to a sophisticated array of machines that transform raw silicon wafers into the brains of modern electronics.

These fabs, or fabrication plants, are some of the cleanest and most technologically advanced manufacturing environments on Earth.

Here's a glimpse into the kinds of machinery involved:



Lithography systems : Often likened to highly advanced projectors, these machines use light (including Extreme Ultraviolet or EUV light for the most advanced chips) to etch intricate circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. The precision of lithography largely determines how small and powerful a chip can be.

Deposition tools : These systems apply ultra-thin layers of various conductive, insulating, or semiconducting materials onto the wafers. This process builds up the chip's complex, multi-layered structure. Common techniques include Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), and Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD).

Etching equipment : After patterns are defined by lithography and materials are deposited, etching machines selectively remove specific materials to sculpt the desired circuit features. This requires extreme precision to avoid damaging other parts of the chip.

Wafer cleaning systems : Throughout the fabrication process, wafers must be kept impeccably clean. These systems use specialized solvents and techniques to remove microscopic particles and residues, as even a single speck of dust can render a chip useless.

Process control and inspection systems : These are the“eyes and ears” of the fab. Metrology tools measure critical dimensions, while inspection systems scan wafers for defects, ensuring each step meets incredibly tight tolerances.

Ion implantation systems : These machines embed specific ions into the silicon wafer to alter its conductive properties in precise locations, a crucial step in creating transistors.

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) systems : CMP tools polish wafer surfaces to achieve extreme flatness, which is essential for stacking multiple layers of circuitry accurately.

Assembly and packaging equipment : Once the circuits are fabricated on the wafer, these machines dice the wafer into individual chips (dies) and then package them to protect them and provide electrical connections to the outside world. Automated test equipment (ATE) : Before a chip leaves the factory, ATE systems perform rigorous electrical tests to ensure it functions correctly and meets performance specifications.

Who makes semiconductor manufacturing equipment?

The semiconductor equipment market is dominated by a handful of highly specialized companies that invest billions in research and development to stay at the forefront of technology. Here are some of the key players :



ASML (Netherlands) : The undisputed leader in advanced lithography systems, ASML is the world's only supplier of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which are essential for producing the most advanced chips (7 nanometer nodes and below).

Applied Materials (USA) : One of the largest and most diversified equipment manufacturers, Applied Materials provides a wide range of systems for deposition, etching, chemical mechanical planarization (CMP), metrology, and inspection.

Lam Research (USA) : A major player specializing in plasma etch systems and thin film deposition equipment, crucial for creating the intricate features on modern semiconductors.

Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) (Japan) : TEL offers a broad portfolio, including coater/developer systems for lithography, etch systems, and thermal processing tools used in various stages of chip manufacturing. KLA Corporation (USA) : KLA specializes in process control and yield management solutions. Their advanced metrology and inspection systems help chipmakers detect and analyze nanoscale defects, improving manufacturing efficiency.

Other significant companies include Screen Semiconductor Solutions (Japan) for wafer cleaning, Advantest (Japan) and Teradyne (USA) for test equipment, and Canon (Japan) for DUV lithography systems.

AI, advanced nodes, and nanoscale ambitions

The current market surge is deeply intertwined with the race for AI supremacy. AI applications demand increasingly powerful and specialized chips, pushing manufacturers towards smaller process nodes (like 3 nm and 2 nm) and complex architectures.

This, in turn, drives demand for the most advanced manufacturing equipment, particularly EUV lithography systems.

Governments worldwide have also recognized the strategic importance of a robust domestic semiconductor industry. Initiatives like the US CHIPS and Science Act and the European Chips Act are channeling billions into building new fabs and bolstering research and development.

While these programs aim to enhance supply chain resilience and national security, they also directly fuel demand for new fabrication equipment. For instance, the US CHIPS Act has reportedly spurred over $110 billion (in 2019 dollars) in investment in the United States.

The Asia Pacific region, particularly China, Korea, and Taiwan, continues to dominate global semiconductor equipment spending. China, for example, has been aggressively expanding its domestic capacity.

Conducting pathways forward

Despite the positive momentum, the industry faces challenges. Geopolitical tensions, potential trade tariff impacts, and ongoing export controls create an uncertain operating environment.

The sheer cost and complexity of building and equipping new fabs – often exceeding $20 billion for an advanced facility – remain significant hurdles. Furthermore, a shortage of skilled talent to build and operate these advanced facilities is a growing concern.

Nevertheless, the long-term outlook for the semiconductor equipment market appears bright.

The fundamental demand for more powerful, efficient, and specialized chips across diverse sectors – from AI and data centers to automotive and IoT – shows no signs of slowing down.

This will continue to drive innovation and investment in the sophisticated machinery that makes our digital world possible.

The global semiconductor industry is on a trajectory to potentially reach $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030, and the equipment sector is a critical enabler of this growth.