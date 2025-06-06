GENESIS Consortium Launches To Promote Sustainable Semiconductor Manufacturing In Europe

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) GENESIS consortium to promote sustainable semiconductor manufacturing in Europe

June 6, 2025 by Sam Francis

Newly formed consortium unites 58 partners in Project GENESIS, which aims to minimizes ecological footprint in Europe's semiconductor industry

A pan-European consortium dedicated to developing sustainable processes and technologies for the semiconductor-manufacturing supply chain announces the launch of the GENESIS project .

This integrated, large-scale initiative aims to enable Europe's chip industry to meet its sustainability goals – from material development to final waste treatment.

Fraunhofer IPMS takes a managing role for one of the central work packages in order to minimize chemical waste and reduce emissions.

Coordinated by CEA-Leti , the three-year project brings together 58 partners spanning the entire European semiconductor value chain, from large industrials and SMEs to research institutes, universities, and industry associations.

GENESIS will drive innovative solutions in emission control, eco-friendly materials such as alternatives to PFAS-based ones, waste minimization, and raw material reuse, directly aligned with the European Green Deal and European Chips Act.

Laurent Pain, sustainable electronics program director at CEA-Leti, says:“GENESIS is designed to address the complex challenges of building a truly sustainable semiconductor ecosystem.

“Its structure reflects both the urgency and the opportunity of Europe's green transition, powered by the complementary expertise and close collaboration of its partners.”

Fraunhofer IPMS to minimize chemical waste and reduce emissions in the GENESIS project

In addition, the research institute is investigating the substitution of harmful materials and substances used in semiconductor production. The focus here lies on alternatives for PFAS (perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl substances) and climate-damaging gases in the BOSCH process.

The respective project section will examine certain improved recycling techniques, analyze abatement efficiency and even develop new systems.

Dr Erik Schumann, scientific project leader at Fraunhofer IPMS, says:“The mindful use of resources will be central to our efforts in the GENESIS project.

“We are concentrating on replacing and reducing the emission of climate-damaging gases such as SF6 or NF3. These gases are 10,000 times more harmful than CO2, but are needed in the semiconductor industry.

“We are also working to reduce the waste produced during chemical mechanical polishing.”

45 sustainability goals

Laurent Pain, manager of the project, notes that the team expects to deliver approximately 45 sustainability-driven innovations covering the semiconductor lifecycle, guided by four strategic pillars that form the technological foundation of GENESIS's vision for a green European semiconductor industry:



Pillar 1 – Monitoring & Sensing : Real-time emissions tracking, traceability, and process feedback systems;

Pillar 2 – New Materials : PFAS-free chemistries and low-GWP alternatives for advanced semiconductor processes;

Pillar 3 – Waste Minimization : Innovations in recycling (solvent, gas, slurries), reuse, and sustainable replacements; and Pillar 4 – Critical Raw Materials Mitigation : Strategies to reduce dependency on CRM and strengthen resource security.

Complimenting these pillars, the project's objectives establish an overall framework that includes deploying sensor-integrated abatement systems to reduce PFAS and GHG emissions.

It also aims to position Europe as a leader in green semiconductor innovation by aligning supply-chain practices with environmental regulations

Chip agenda

“The launch of the GENESIS project marks a critical step toward aligning Europe's semiconductor ambitions with its climate commitments,” says Anton Chichkov, head of programs at Chips Joint Undertaking (Chips JU), a public-private partnership created to bolster Europe's semiconductor industry by fostering collaboration between the EU, member states, and the private sector.

“As chips become the backbone of everything from AI to energy systems, their environmental footprint is rapidly growing,” continues Chichkov.

“GENESIS responds to this urgent challenge by pioneering sustainable alternatives in materials, waste reduction, and resource efficiency.

“Through this initiative, Europe is not only investing in cleaner technologies – it's positioning itself as a global leader in green semiconductor manufacturing.”

With a budget of close to €55 million, the GENESIS project is co-funded through the Chips Joint Undertaking by the European Commission, participating EU member states, and the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI).