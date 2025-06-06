Above Food Ingredients Inc. Meets Compliance Requirements

REGINA, SK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE ) ("the Company"), acknowledges receipt of a formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC regarding non-compliance with Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C), regarding minimum market value of publicly held shares (PR market value). The company is very pleased that this condition has been met as of May 27, 2025.

Furthermore, the Company is very pleased that, as of May 27, 2025, it has met Listing Rules 5810(c)(3)(A) and 5450(a)(1) requirements as well, and the Company is awaiting confirmation from the NASDAQ for Compliance Determination.

As of Spring 2025, the Company has made great strides with the restructuring of the operations and its pursuit of maximising shareholder value. Meeting compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements is another milestone achieved in allowing the company to continue executing on its strategic plan. The Company will continue to inform shareholders of its advancements over the next coming weeks.

About Above Food Ingredients Inc.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (Text>Nasdaq: ABVE ) is an ingredient company that delivers products made with real, nutritious, flavorful ingredients produced with transparency. The Company's vision is to create a healthier world - one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a robust chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, and proprietary seed development capabilities that leverage the power of artificial intelligence-driven genomics and agronomy, the Company delivers nutritious ingredients to businesses and consumers with traceability and sustainability.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "could," "will be," will continue," and similar expressions and include, without limitation, statements about the ability of or expectations regarding the future performance of our business and operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. You should carefully consider all of the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on EDGAR at Text> . There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Nothing herein should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results in such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

SOURCE Above Food Ingredients Inc.

