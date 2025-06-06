Finserv Foundation Names Victoria O'tool As New Executive Director

MENAFN - News Direct) PHILADELPHIA | June 06, 2025 09:15 AM Eastern Daylight Time

FinServ Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering talent in the financial services sector, today announced that Victoria O'Tool has been named the organization's Executive Director.

In the role, O'Tool will help drive the FinServ Foundation's mission of coaching, mentorship, and engagement with future generations to reshape this profession and change lives for the better.

“As FinServ grows and continues to expand the program in line with our mission, we conducted a search for an Executive Director and interviewed several qualified and strong candidates, and we were thrilled when Victoria emerged as the clear preferred option,” said Bonnie Treichel, Board Member of the FinServ Foundation and Chief Solutions Officer of Endeavor Retirement.“Her dedication to the program over the past year and enthusiasm for our growth is contagious, and we look forward to having her in this role.”

O'Tool was introduced to the organization when she became a FinServ Fellow during her time as a finance student at the University of Alabama. She subsequently has served as the FinServ Foundation Conference Chair and is a member of the FinServ Foundation Fellow Advisory Board.

“I come to this role knowing firsthand the impact that the FinServ Foundation has had in developing and mentoring the next generation of financial services leaders,” O'Tool said.“It is a privilege to help an organization whose mission has been so integral to my own development.”

FinServ Foundation specializes in providing coaching, mentorship, and scholarships to empower individuals entering the financial services field. With a focus on industry retention of young professionals through education and professional growth, the foundation actively collaborates with more than 40 colleges and universities, impacting the lives of more than 700 FinServ Fellows.

“Victoria's addition to our team as Executive Director allows us to continue to scale and impact the talent challenge facing our industry and moves us closer to our long-term vision of having FinServ Foundation run by leaders who came through the Fellowship Program” said Jamie Hopkins FinServ Foundation's President and CWO of Bryn Mawr Trust and WSFS.“The industry needs to come together to solve the talent crisis we are facing. One of our big goals in the next year is to formalize more partnerships in the industry to grow the impact of FinServ Foundation.”

FinServ Foundation's fellowship program offers Next Generation leaders in financial services access to two years of group coaching, a six-month structured mentorship program, organized peer-to-peer networking, and industry access to fully covered conference experience. The program sent more than 200 students to conferences in the past year. These initiatives broaden their exposure to industry trends while fostering connections that are integral to their future success.

