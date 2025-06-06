Driving Force Acquires Precision Auto Works Of LIC

Driving Force Collision

Driving Force Collision acquires Precision Auto Works of LIC, a premier MSO with three collision repair centers across New York City and Long Island

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Driving Force Collision , a portfolio company of TRP Capital Partners, has acquired Precision Auto Works of LIC, a leading multi-shop operator (MSO) with three advanced collision repair facilities in New York City and Long Island. The transaction, finalized in November 2024 and facilitated by Hammer Group Holdings and Zoran Advisors, marks Driving Force's strategic entry into the Northeast, enhancing its position in the competitive New York and tri-state collision repair market. The announcement was deferred to ensure a seamless integration process.

Precision Auto Works of LIC operates three locations with a combined 48,000 square feet of production space, strategically located to serve the New York metropolitan and Long Island markets. Known for its commitment to excellence, Precision Auto Works of LIC holds OEM certifications for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian, and was the first factory-trained Tesla-certified repair shop in New York. With state-of-the-art equipment and a focus on continuous technician training, Precision Auto Works of LIC has established itself as a leader in high-quality collision repair, particularly for EVs. This acquisition enables Driving Force Collision to leverage Precision Auto Works of LIC's robust infrastructure and expertise to meet growing regional demand.

Driving Force Collision, supported by TRP Capital Partners, brings substantial resources to the partnership. TRP Capital, based in Michigan, has over 125 years of combined experience in transportation-based investments, managing $1.2 billion in equity across 33 platform transactions and 200 add-ons. The acquisition aligns with Driving Force's goal of delivering superior collision repair services while expanding its geographic footprint.

George Anastasopoulos, Vasilis Kalosinis, and Eric Ross, partners at Precision Auto Works of LIC, have been pivotal in building the company's reputation for quality and innovation.“We are excited to join forces with Driving Force Collision to continue providing exceptional service to our customers,” said Anastasopoulos.“Hammer Group Holdings and Zoran Advisors understood our vision and connected us with a partner that shares our commitment to excellence.”

Hammer Group Holdings and Zoran Advisors served as advisors to Precision Auto Works of LIC during the transaction. Hammer Group Holdings, a trusted advisor to collision repair entrepreneurs in the Northeast, offers 30 years of industry expertise, while Zoran Advisors, led by Zoran Pipercic, has facilitated over 300 transactions with major industry players such as Caliber Collision and Gerber Collision. Together, the firms have completed more than 500 acquisitions across automotive sectors, ensuring a smooth and strategic transaction process.

The acquisition positions Driving Force Collision to capitalize on the rising demand for certified, high-quality collision repair services, particularly for EVs, in the New York and tri-state markets. Precision Auto Works of LIC's established reputation and advanced capabilities strengthen Driving Force's ability to deliver top-tier services to a broader customer base. For more information about Collision shop owners interested in scaling or exiting their business can contact Hammer Group Holdings at ... or Zoran Advisors at ....

Source: Hammer Group Holdings, Autobody News , Collision Week

