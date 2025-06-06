(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZA Miner, a cloud-based digital asset mining provider, announced today the completion of a large-scale upgrade to its artificial intelligence infrastructure, aimed at improving mining efficiency and supporting increased user activity on its platform. London, UK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LONDON, June 4, 2025 – ZA Miner, a cloud-based digital asset mining provider, announced today the completion of a large-scale upgrade to its artificial intelligence infrastructure, aimed at improving mining efficiency and supporting increased user activity on its platform. The upgrade comes as the company reported an 18% quarter-over-quarter increase in new retail user registrations, fueled by rising interest in low-barrier crypto investment strategies amid market volatility. The announcement marks a continued shift in investor sentiment toward passive, technology-driven income models. ZA Miner currently operates over 100 mining facilities worldwide , all powered by renewable energy sources, including hydropower and wind. With this upgrade, ZA Miner's platform will deploy AI models that dynamically optimize mining activity, improve block verification rates, and reduce energy costs. “This initiative reinforces our long-term focus on sustainable infrastructure and delivering consistent user returns,” said a ZA Miner company representative.“Our AI systems are enabling faster, smarter mining decisions based on real-time data across global operations.” Enhanced Returns with AI Optimization The newly integrated systems are expected to increase return predictability and improve energy efficiency. The platform provides access to a range of mining contract tiers , with minimum investments starting at $100. As of June 2025, users have reported daily earnings ranging from $10.50 to over $900 , depending on contract size and duration. Reported Returns Example:

Term Investmen t Daily Yield Total Earnings 1 Day $350 $10.50 $360.50 3 Days $500 $16.00 $548.00 5 Days $1,500 $32.85 $1,598.55

Note: Returns include principal and reflect recent platform averages. Individual outcomes may vary.

Why Investors Are Choosing ZA Miner in 2025

With enterprise-grade security , FCA registration , and top-tier mining hardware from Bitmain, Antminer, and Giant Miner, ZA Miner has positioned itself as the most trusted passive income platform in crypto mining.

Key Features:



Secure, UK-registered platform

24/7 earnings with automated withdrawals

Dedicated global support

$25,000 referral bonuses for network builders Fully transparent smart contracts with daily tracking

Outlook and Global Positioning

ZA Miner's registered user base has surpassed 10 million , and the company continues to grow across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its infrastructure leverages mining equipment from major manufacturers and is operated under a UK-registered corporate entity, with compliance protocols in place aligned with evolving digital asset regulations.

As digital finance ecosystems evolve, the company plans to allocate additional resources toward R&D and further expansion of renewable-powered mining capacity.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: ZA miner Email: ... Job Title: Marketing manager