Gemini Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For A Proposed Initial Public Offering
NEW YORK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Space Station, Inc. ("Gemini") today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.
Contact:
Natalie Rix, [email protected]
SOURCE GeminiWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment