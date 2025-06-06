INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Unitedhealth Group Incorporated Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - UNH
The class action concerns whether UnitedHealth and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until July 7, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired UnitedHealth securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .
On April 17, 2025, UnitedHealth issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and issuing revised full year guidance. In the press release, UnitedHealth revised its 2025 net earnings outlook to a range of $24.65 to $25.15 per share (compared to previous guidance of $28.15 to $28.65 per share) and revised its 2025 adjusted earnings outlook to a range of $26.00 to $26.50 per share (compared to previous guidance of $29.50 to $30.00 per share). UnitedHealth's press release also indicated that the Company was allowing increased coverage and care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, advising that its revised outlook reflected, among other things,“[h]eightened care activity indications . . . which became visible as the quarter closed, far above the planned 2025 increase[.]”
On this news, UnitedHealth's stock price fell $159.71 per share, or 27%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $425.33 per share on April 18, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
