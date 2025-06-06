Shareholders Who Lost Money On Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein
If you are an investor who bought or otherwise acquired Krispy Kreme securities during the Class Period, you have until July 15, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.
Class Action Overview:
- Allegations :
- Krispy Kreme allegedly made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: There was a significant decline in demand for products at McDonald's after the initial marketing launch. This decline led to lower average sales per location. The McDonald's partnership was not profitable. These issues posed risks to the continuation of the partnership. Consequently, Krispy Kreme would pause expanding to new McDonald's locations.
Financial Impact:
- May 8, 2025 : Krispy Kreme released its Q1 2025 financial :
- Net revenue: $375.2 million (15.3% decline). Net loss: $33.4 million (compared to $6.7 million loss prior year). Announced a reassessment of its McDonald's deployment schedule and withdrew its full-year outlook.
Contact:
- Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774 Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
