Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morocco: His Majesty (HM) The King Congratulates Sweden's Sovereigns On National Day

2025-06-06 11:30:07
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) RABAT, Morocco, June 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Sovereigns of Sweden, on the occasion of their country's national day.

In this message, His Majesty the King extends His warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for good health and happiness to the Swedish sovereigns, and members of their esteemed royal family, and for continued progress and prosperity to the Swedish people.

"We look forward, in the Kingdom of Morocco, to seeing our relationship further strengthened and expanded, for the mutual benefit of our peoples," the Sovereign writes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

