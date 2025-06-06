Nathan Shafer Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Phenomenal Business Success' With Howard Partridge

Nathan Shafer

About Nathan Shafer:

Nathan Shafer knows firsthand the challenges that come with building a business from the ground up. Raised in his family's HVAC company, he worked tirelessly as an operator, pouring everything into the business. Despite his dedication, the company plateaued at $1.4 million in revenue with a team of 10, while Nathan faced burnout from long days, constant demands, and the struggle to find reliable help.

Determined to create a better future, Nathan made a pivotal decision to step away from daily operations and invest in his growth as a leader. Through mentorship and coaching, he implemented strategic changes that transformed his company. In just three years, the business scaled to $6.5 million in revenue, grew to 30 team members, and earned back-to-back placements on the INC5000 list of America's fastest-growing privately owned companies. His company also earned the prestigious Great Place To Work certification multiple years in a row.

Today, Nathan enjoys the freedom that comes with having strong systems and a capable team in place. With fewer daily challenges, he has more time for family and is focused on helping other small business owners do the same.

Driven by his own journey and the mentorship of Howard Partridge, Nathan joined Phenomenal Business Coaching in 2022 and acquired the franchise in 2023. He now coaches others in leadership, marketing, administration, sales, and operations-helping entrepreneurs escape the grind and grow with purpose.

