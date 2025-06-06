PM Modi Invited To G7 Summit By Canada PM Mark Carney, Signals Fresh Start In Ties

In a clear sign of improving relations between India and Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had been invited by Canada's newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.

Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada...

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2025

PM Modi shared the development on social media platform X, congratulating Carney on his election victory and expressing hope for renewed cooperation between the two countries.

“Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,” PM Modi said.

A shift in tone after strained relations

Relations between India and Canada had sharply deteriorated under the leadership of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau had made several allegations against India, including in connection with the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil, which New Delhi had strongly denied.

The diplomatic tensions that followed saw both countries expelling each other's diplomats and pausing negotiations on a key trade deal. The situation led to months of frosty ties, marked by public criticism and restricted bilateral engagement.

New leadership, new opportunity

Mark Carney, a former central banker with international experience, took over as Canada's Prime Minister earlier this year after his party secured a majority in the general elections. His decision to personally invite Modi to the G7 meeting is being seen as a major outreach and a possible reset in diplomatic ties.

Analysts believe that this gesture from Carney signals a willingness to move past earlier disputes and engage with India on a platform of cooperation, trade, and shared democratic values.

India's growing global role

India is not a member of the G7 but is often invited as a special guest to attend the summit due to its increasing importance in global affairs. The invitation also reflects India's strong presence on the international stage and its close engagement with key global powers.

The G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta is expected to focus on global economic recovery, climate change, digital innovation, and democratic resilience. Modi's participation could mark a new chapter in India–Canada relations while also enhancing India's voice in global decision-making platforms.