Neo Performance Materials Inc.


2025-06-06 10:07:51
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Neo Performance Materials Inc. : Announced the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Neo of its intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid for up to 3,297,296 of its issued and outstanding common shares. In connection with the Bid, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its Shares. Neo Performance Materials Inc. shares T are trading up $0.18 at $10.43.

