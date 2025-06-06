SSU's Spiderweb Operation Targets Russia's Most Combat-Ready Aircraft Estonian Intel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by ERR and relayed by Ukrinform, this was stated by Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces' intelligence center.

Kiviselg emphasized that Russian Tu-95 bombers were actively involved in airstrikes against Ukraine.

“The bombers that were hit were preparing for strike missions, and it can be said that Ukraine targeted the most combat-ready segment of Russia's strategic air force,” said Kiviselg.

According to him, the damage will require significant resources from Russia to repair.

“Above all, this means bolstering internal security and force protection measures within Russia,” the intelligence chief added.

Kiviselg highlighted the importance of Ukraine carrying out multiple simultaneous special operations in Russia's most remote regions, calling it a powerful message to the Putin regime about Ukraine's operational potential – and a signal that this potential could be used to pressure Russia into meaningful peace talks.

He also stressed that any Russian retaliatory actions appear weak and unconvincing, further underlining Moscow's inability to respond effectively.

Commenting on Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of June 5–6, during which 407 attack drones and over 40 missiles were used, Kiviselg said:

“This is all Russia is currently capable of.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 1, the SSU carried out an unprecedented special operation, simultaneously striking four military airfields deep inside Russia. According to SSU chief Vasyl Maliuk, the drone attacks hit 41 aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 models. This represents 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at its main air bases.

