NPWR Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The NET Power, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - NPWR
LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against NET Power, Inc. ("NET Power" or "the Company") (NYSE: NPWR ) for violations of the federal securities laws.
Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between June 9, 2023 and March 7, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 17, 2025.
CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Net Power was unlikely to complete Project Permian on time and on budget due to supply chain issues and multiple issues specific to the site and region. The Company's projections about the time and financial resources required to complete Project Permian were not based in reality. The Company's financial results and business would be negatively impacted by the delays and cost overruns associated with Project Permian.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
