Mobile G-Arm Market To Reach USD 2.8 Billion By 2034, Growing At A 6.7% CAGR Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile G-arm market is currently valued at approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to nearly USD 2.8 billion by 2034. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The expanding use of advanced imaging technologies in both surgical and diagnostic applications is the primary force driving this upward trajectory. Increasingly, healthcare providers are integrating mobile G-arm systems to enhance precision and improve patient outcomes in minimally invasive procedures, which has significantly fueled demand.

The mobile G-arm market's strong momentum is underpinned by several key factors, including improvements in healthcare infrastructure worldwide, especially in emerging economies, and the continual innovation of portable, high-resolution imaging devices. These advancements enable surgeons and radiologists to perform more complex procedures with enhanced visualization, making mobile G-arms indispensable in modern operating theaters.

Market Segmentation and Key Product Categories

Mobile G-arm systems dominate the product landscape, accounting for about 60% of the total market share. These systems are designed for flexibility and ease of use, allowing for smooth maneuverability in operating rooms and surgical suites. Their ability to provide high-quality, real-time imaging during procedures makes them essential tools across multiple surgical disciplines.

Complementing these systems is a range of imaging equipment, including portable X-ray machines and ancillary devices that support mobile G-arm functionality. Although this category currently holds a smaller market share of approximately 25%, the rising adoption of telemedicine and mobile healthcare solutions is expanding its potential. The demand for portable imaging solutions that can operate outside traditional hospital settings is creating fresh avenues for growth.

Accessories, including software upgrades and mounting devices, form the remaining 15% of the market. These components are gaining importance as the healthcare sector embraces digital integration. Enhanced software capabilities improve image quality, streamline workflow, and facilitate data management, thereby increasing the operational efficiency of mobile G-arm systems.

Application Areas and End-User Insights

In terms of applications, orthopedic surgery represents the largest segment, capturing roughly 40% of the market. The need for precise imaging in bone and joint surgeries drives this segment's expansion, as mobile G-arms enable surgeons to conduct real-time assessments and adjustments. The demand for minimally invasive orthopedic procedures further accelerates the adoption of these technologies.

Trauma surgery holds about 25% of the market share, driven by the rising incidence of road accidents, sports injuries, and other trauma cases worldwide. Emergency departments increasingly rely on mobile G-arm imaging to perform rapid, accurate diagnostics and interventions, improving patient survival and recovery rates.

Neurological surgery, although smaller with a 15% share, is a vital segment that benefits from the high-resolution imaging capabilities of mobile G-arms. Complex brain and spinal surgeries demand superior imaging technology to minimize risks and improve surgical precision.

Interventional radiology, representing 20% of the market, utilizes mobile G-arms for minimally invasive procedures that require real-time visualization of internal organs and vascular systems. The growing preference for image-guided interventions over open surgeries supports this segment's growth.

Hospitals remain the primary end-users of mobile G-arm systems, accounting for over 70% of total demand due to their extensive surgical caseloads and advanced infrastructure. Outpatient surgical centers are gaining ground, making up about 20% of the market, as healthcare delivery shifts toward ambulatory care settings favoring cost efficiency and patient convenience. Diagnostic imaging centers, with roughly 10% market share, focus more on imaging services, with increasing integration of mobile G-arms for enhanced diagnostic workflows.

Technology Trends and Market Dynamics

Digital mobile G-arm technology leads the market with approximately 85% share, reflecting the healthcare industry's preference for high-quality, safe, and efficient imaging solutions. Digital systems offer superior image clarity and enable advanced features such as augmented reality overlays and real-time image enhancement, which are critical for improving surgical outcomes.

Analog mobile G-arms, although representing only 15% of the market, remain relevant in cost-sensitive regions. These systems provide basic imaging capabilities and serve markets with budget constraints, but their growth is expected to decline as digital adoption accelerates globally.

The market's growth is strongly influenced by continuous technological innovation. Development of portable and hybrid mobile G-arm systems capable of integration into complex surgical environments highlights the trend towards multi-functionality and enhanced user convenience. This aligns with broader shifts toward minimally invasive surgeries, where precision imaging is essential.

Market Segmentation

Product Type:

- Mobile G-arm Systems

- Imaging Equipment

- Accessories (e.g., software, mounting devices)

End-User:

- Hospitals

- Outpatient Surgical Centers

- Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Application:

- Orthopedic Surgery

- Trauma Surgery

- Neurological Surgery

- Interventional Radiology

Technology:

- Digital Mobile G-arms

- Analog Mobile G-arms

Region:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East and Africa

Regional Market Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the mobile G-arm market, commanding an estimated 45% revenue share in 2024. Rapid technological advancements in healthcare infrastructure, growing geriatric populations, and increased government and private sector investment underpin this dominance. Countries such as China and India, with large population bases and rising demand for advanced medical technology, are key drivers. Supportive regulatory frameworks aimed at expanding healthcare access further strengthen the region's position.

North America is the second-largest market, expected to hold around 30% of the global share in 2024, with a healthy CAGR of 6% projected through 2034. The region benefits from a robust presence of leading industry players, state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, and widespread adoption of innovative surgical technologies. However, high costs and market saturation pose challenges to further growth.

Europe accounts for roughly 20% of the market, with a forecasted CAGR of 5%. Growth here is driven by increased healthcare spending, stringent regulatory requirements promoting patient safety, and the adoption of advanced surgical techniques. The fragmented healthcare systems across European countries require tailored market approaches due to diverse regulations and reimbursement frameworks.

Emerging markets in Latin America and Africa present the fastest growth opportunities, with projected CAGRs of 8% and 9%, respectively. Investment in healthcare infrastructure, increasing access to medical technologies, and government-led reforms are fueling demand. However, these regions face challenges such as economic instability, infrastructure deficits, and slower technology adoption rates, necessitating localized strategies by market participants.

Market Challenges and Restraints

Despite promising growth, the mobile G-arm market faces several challenges. One of the main barriers is the high initial capital expenditure associated with acquiring advanced mobile G-arm systems. The significant upfront costs can limit adoption, particularly in emerging markets and smaller healthcare facilities operating with constrained budgets.

Another considerable challenge is the shortage of skilled professionals capable of operating sophisticated imaging equipment. Training and retaining qualified personnel increases operational costs and can slow down the deployment of new technologies. This issue is especially acute in regions with limited healthcare education infrastructure.

Regulatory complexities also pose obstacles. While heightened patient safety protocols encourage modernization of imaging equipment, the lengthy and often cumbersome compliance processes can delay product launches and limit market penetration. Healthcare providers must navigate diverse and evolving regulatory environments, complicating investment decisions.

Additionally, global supply chain disruptions-exacerbated by recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic-have impacted the production and delivery of mobile G-arm systems. Delays and increased manufacturing costs can constrain market growth and reduce profitability for manufacturers and distributors.

Emerging Opportunities and Future Outlook

The mobile G-arm market holds significant growth potential, driven by evolving healthcare needs and technological advancements. The rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures worldwide is increasing the demand for precise, portable imaging solutions that mobile G-arms provide. This trend is expected to continue, creating long-term growth opportunities.

New business models, including telemedicine and remote surgical assistance, are emerging as important drivers. Mobile G-arm systems that can operate in remote or underserved areas enable broader access to quality imaging services, especially in rural regions, thereby expanding market reach.

Untapped sectors such as veterinary medicine and aesthetic surgery are beginning to explore mobile imaging technologies, opening fresh avenues for market expansion. These sectors may not have traditionally utilized advanced imaging, but growing demand for precision and minimally invasive techniques is encouraging adoption.

Collaborations and partnerships among medical device manufacturers are fostering innovation. For instance, integration of AI, machine learning, and advanced data analytics into mobile G-arm systems is enhancing diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency. These technological integrations are set to revolutionize surgical imaging by enabling smarter, faster decision-making.

Investments focused on improving imaging clarity, patient safety, and cost efficiency will continue to shape market development. Stakeholders who successfully navigate regulatory challenges, invest in workforce training, and embrace technological innovation are poised to capitalize on the mobile G-arm market's promising future.

Key Competitors

Siemens HealthineersGE HealthcarePhilips HealthcareCanon Medical SystemsFujifilm Holdings CorporationHitachi Medical CorporationSamsung MedisonMindray Medical InternationalEsaote S.p.A.Shimadzu CorporationHologic, Inc.Carestream HealthBracco Imaging S.p.A.Medtronic plcVarian Medical Systems

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

Leading players in the mobile G-arm market include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm Holdings, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Samsung Medison, Mindray Medical International, Esaote, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic, Carestream Health, Bracco Imaging, Medtronic, and Varian Medical Systems.

Recent key developments highlight the industry's dynamic nature:



Siemens Healthineers introduced the Cios Fit mobile G-arm in September 2023, featuring enhanced mobility and advanced imaging capabilities tailored for surgical environments. This launch exemplifies innovation focused on improving clinical workflows and patient outcomes.

In August 2023, GE Healthcare acquired a specialized mobile radiography company, broadening its product portfolio and strengthening its position in emergent care imaging technologies.

Philips Healthcare unveiled an upgraded mobile G-arm in July 2023, integrating AI-driven imaging sensors to deliver superior diagnostic clarity and real-time imaging enhancements.

Canon Medical Systems formed a partnership with a software firm in June 2023 to co-develop advanced imaging analytics, aiming to boost image processing and workflow efficiency. Mindray Medical International expanded operations in Southeast Asia in May 2023, targeting emerging markets with affordable and quality mobile G-arm solutions to increase accessibility.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (モバイルGアーム市場), Korean (모바일 G-arm 시장), Chinese (移动G-arm市场), French (Marché des G-arm mobiles), German (Markt für mobile G-Arms), and Italian (Mercato dei bracci mobili G), etc.

