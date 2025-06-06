HVAC Systems Market To Reach USD 459.55 Billion By 2032, Driven By Smart Technologies And Sustainability Initiatives Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The HVAC Systems Market is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing integration of smart technologies, heightened awareness of indoor air quality, and a global push towards energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions.

Austin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HVAC Systems Market size was valued at USD 265.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 459.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. The shift in the HVAC Systems Market is mainly taking place due to the increasing use of smart technologies and the growing demand for sustainability. IoT and AI in HVAC systems optimise energy consumption and comfort levels.

The U.S. HVAC systems market is expected to grow from USD 27.88 billion in 2024 to USD 49.09 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.33%. The growth, powered by rising building activity and demand for energy-efficient technologies and leading-edge HVAC technologies, is a strong signal for innovation and sustainability requirements in the US market.





Heat pumps and residential use lead the HVAC Systems Market, with air purifiers and industrial demand rising fastest in 2024.

By Equipment:

The heat pump segment held the largest share of the HVAC Systems Market in 2024, accounting for approximately 38%. That dominance stems from the unique energy efficiency of heat pumps compared with traditional heating and cooling devices. Since heat pumps also provide heating, they can be used both for warming and for cooling, to help maintain from one indoor climate throughout the year. Their desirability is even enhanced because of their versatility in homes and places of enterprise.

Air purifiers are emerging as the fastest-growing segment within the HVAC Systems Market. The increasing awareness about indoor air pollution and its adverse health effects is a primary growth driver. Increase in respiratory disorders, allergies, and urban smog, along with rising air pollution, is becoming a potential source for consumers to invest in clean air. Residential and commercial buildings, especially in urban areas, are more inclined towards air purifier integration within HVAC systems.

By End-Use:

The residential segment dominates the HVAC Systems Market with a substantial 42% share as of 2024. The major factors for this leadership include rising urbanisation and disposable incomes leading to more comfortable homes and continue to invest in energy-efficient climate control which also rising among the homeowners. Meanwhile, energy-generating incentives and tax discount for installing energy-efficient HVAC systems are boosting the appeal of residential upgrades. Similarly, smart thermostats and home automation systems are driving HVAC installations in both new builds and retrofits.

The industrial segment is witnessing the fastest growth in the HVAC Systems Market due to accelerating industrialization and infrastructure development across key global regions. Stringent climate control is critical to ensure key industries like manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and data centers run smoothly and ensure a quality product. High-efficiency HVAC systems for commercial use continue to gain traction as global warming intensifies and the need for energy conservation rises. With the introduction of IoT-enabled systems, predictive maintenance, and other technological advancements, HVAC performance is being improved further in industrial setups.

Asia Pacific Commands 47% Share in Global HVAC Systems Market in 2024, Driven by Urban Growth, Sustainability Push, and Tech-Forward Construction Boom

Asia Pacific leads the global HVAC Systems Market with a commanding 47% share in 2024, driven by fast urbanization and rising disposable incomes. Booming economies in China, India, and Southeast Asia are fuelling new construction, which in turn drives up demand for HVAC. Furthermore, the introduction of government programs encouraging energy-efficient and green building practices is further driving the demand for advanced HVAC technologies.

North America remains a key contributor to the HVAC Systems Market owing to the solid foundation of industries in the region, along with a developed construction sector. Demand for next-generation HVAC systems in the region is supported by strict environmental regulations and growing emphasis on energy-efficient solutions. One of the major trends growing is a combination of IoT and smart technologies that enables components to receive data for precise climate control, predictive maintenance of plants, and improved energy consumption.

