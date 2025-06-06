Supercom Signs New Contract With Southeastern Electronic Monitoring Service Provider To Boost U.S. Market Expansion

9th new service provider since mid-2024, this one to introduce SuperCom's Electronic Monitoring technology into Florida and Mississippi

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is pleased to announce it secured a new contract with an established Southeast-based service provider. The collaboration is expected to facilitate SuperCom's entrance into additional U.S. states, including Florida and Mississippi, through the provider's established presence and further accelerate the Company's nationwide expansion momentum. Through this partnership, SuperCom and this provider have already submitted a proposal to an RFP together.

The service provider brings years of experience supporting individuals under community supervision, offering court-aligned programs such as pretrial services, electronic monitoring, and alternative sentencing options. With a long-standing presence in the region, the provider is well-positioned to introduce SuperCom's technology into a range of high-impact community programs.

Prior to its selection, SuperCom's proprietary technology was thoroughly evaluated alongside competitive solutions and stood out for its innovative design, which combines secure, accurate monitoring with a lightweight device and seamless user experience. Under this new agreement, the provider will introduce SuperCom's advanced electronic monitoring technology into its service offerings, expanding support for court-ordered supervision and enhancing public safety by helping agencies monitor compliance and manage caseloads more effectively.

"We're pleased to be selected once again by an established service provider- this time in the Southeastern U.S. to deploy our advanced electronic monitoring solutions in Florida and Mississippi -two important states that represent continued geographic growth for SuperCom," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "This partnership enables faster market entry by leveraging the provider's regional presence and deep relationships with local agencies, helping us accelerate our mission to bring proven public safety technology to more jurisdictions across the U.S."

"This marks our 9th new service provider partnership since summer 2024, further validating our technology and go-to-market strategy," Trabelsi added. "We view these partnerships as valuable drivers of sustainable expansion, enabling us to deploy our technology efficiently while delivering meaningful impact in public safety and rehabilitation."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE SuperCom

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED