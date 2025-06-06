Ahead Of Apple's WWDC, Brightedge Data Reveals Mobile AI Web Search Remains Open Frontier

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Despite overall mobile usage, desktop leads in AI search referrals to brands, but a single change in Apple's default search engine could trigger a major shift

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightEdge, the global leader in AI-driven organic search, content, and digital marketing automation, today announced new findings revealing a significant disparity in how users engage with AI-powered search engines across mobile and desktop devices: over 90% of referral traffic from AI search engines comes from users on desktop. With untapped potential in mobile web search and over half of Google's mobile traffic stemming from Apple phones, any AI-powered moves from Apple on default browser could ignite a seismic shift.

The Desktop vs. Mobile Web Divide in AI Search

BrightEdge's April 2025 search referral traffic data revealed a significant skew towards desktop for AI-specific search. In addition to small percentages coming from devices such as tablets, leading AI and traditional search engines showed the following splits:



Google: 44% desktop vs. 53% mobile

Bing: 95% desktop vs. 4% mobile

Chatgpt.com: 94% desktop vs. 6% mobile

96% desktop vs. 3% mobile Google Gemini: 94% desktop vs. 5% mobile



"We are seeing a clear trend: desktop is currently the primary arena for AI web search disruption," said Jim Yu, Founder and CEO of BrightEdge. "While AI tools like ChatGPT are seeing massive adoption via mobile apps, the mobile web search landscape is surprisingly untouched by the AI moment-Google still dominates the chessboard. But Apple controls a pivotal piece. A single move, one change to Safari's default search engine, could reshape everything and we're only at the start of the game."

Apple's Control of Mobile Web Search

While Google maintains an overwhelming market share in overall search (89%), and an even stronger position on mobile (93%), the latter dominance is crucially in mobile web search. BrightEdge data indicates that Apple phones alone account for 58% of Google's mobile traffic to US and European brand websites. But with Safari being the default for around a billion users, any change to that default could reallocate countless search queries overnight.

Apple's vendor-agnostic Apple Intelligence also suggests opportunities for seismic shifts in web search. While generative AI tools have surged in popularity through apps on IOS, mobile web search-where the majority of search still occurs-remains largely controlled by Google, via Safari defaults. This makes Apple's control of Safari the most valuable real estate in the mobile search landscape.

