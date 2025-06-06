MENAFN - GetNews)



"An Automated Blog Post Summary powered by ChatGPT appears in bullet point format at the top of a WordPress blog post about Google's AI Mode. All blog posts on the site now have automated summaries appearing at the top automatically generated by the ChatGPT Embeds WordPress plugin."Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting has launched a new WordPress plugin, ChatGPT Embeds, designed with input from clients of the Dallas SEO company. The plugin allows websites to embed pre-built ChatGPT features, including Page Summary, ChatGPT Insights, Automated Summaries, and an Ask ChatGPT button. Designed to boost satisfaction, this tool is part of the agency's advanced WordPress SEO services and reflects its commitment to innovation and client success.

Dallas, TX - June 6, 2025 - Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting, a Dallas-based search engine optimization agency renowned for its cutting-edge SEO strategies and WordPress SEO expertise, is proud to announce the release of a new proprietary plugin for WordPress powered websites to help them leverage AI for their own success without any coding or programming knowledge required: ChatGPT Embeds.

Developed exclusively for agency clients, the ChatGPT Embeds plugin empowers WordPress websites to seamlessly integrate pre-built ChatGPT features directly into their pages using expertly crafted prompts or even custom prompts if desired. Designed to enhance user engagement and increase user satisfaction using dynamic AI-driven content, the plugin currently offers four innovative features:

. Page Summary – Instantly generates and displays concise, AI-powered summaries of content for quick user consumption.

. ChatGPT Insights – Provides unique insights related to the page topic and data.

. Automatic Blog Post Summaries - Creates an automated AI-generated content summary that posts to the top or bottom of all blog posts automatically.

. Ask ChatGPT Button – Adds an interactive prompt button that allows site visitors to send a prompt asking about the content of a page directly to ChatGPT.

“Finding innovative ways to integrate artificial intelligence into WordPress websites isn't just the future - it's what users are coming to expect right now,” said Joe Youngblood, founder and lead strategist.“We built the ChatGPT Embeds plugin to give our clients an immediate edge by combining one of the most powerful AI engines with a seamless and intuitive WordPress integration.”

In testing the plugin showed an extremely low incident rate of generative AI hallucinations and surfaced the most important facts in a web document summary over 95% of the time. Meaning websites can trust the summaries and insights being generated are accurate and helpful for their users. The plugin also has built in safety mechanisms and ways for website owners to manually override the automation or remove it from specific documents. SEO friendliness and speed are also built in to this AI embedding plugin using the latest in technical SEO standards to ensure all content generated is automatically optimized for improved rankings and visiblity, and using various techniques to ensure the plugin loads swiftly and does not interfere with or slowdown the website.

This plugin is not yet publicly available and is currently offered exclusively to clients of Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting as part of their WordPress SEO service packages. ChatGPT Embeds represents the firm's ongoing commitment to innovation in the SEO and artificial intelligence spaces with a focus on improving how all businesses can use the power of AI for their own growth.

Clients leveraging the plugin can expect enhanced user satisfaction and improve brand awareness among users who trust and use AI chat systems frequently - positioning their sites ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The agency also announced plans to continue working on and improving this technology with feedback from their clients and will ultimately release open source versions of this innovation for the entire WordPress community to benefit from.

For more information or to inquire about the ChatGPT Embeds plugin, visit: