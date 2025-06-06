Sagteс Ignites AI Commercialization Surge With US$5 Million In Contracts, Targeting US$50 Million Pipeline In 12 Months

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breakthrough Robotics and CRM Deployments Set Stage for Scalable Recurring Revenue Across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the“Company”), the next-generation provider of customizable AI and automation platforms, today announced the signing of two major commercial contracts totaling US$5 million less than one week after the official launch of its AI-powered robotics platform.

These early wins underscore an accelerated go-to-market approach and build momentum toward a commercial pipeline exceeding US$50 million over the next 12 months. This positions Sagtec as a rising leader in AI automation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Highlights:

US$2 Million Robotics Deployment



Sagtec will deploy over 100 autonomous robotic units to a leading multi-brand restaurant group in Malaysia. This marks the initial phase of a nationwide rollout, expected to generate more than US$20 million in cumulative revenue over the next year under a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model.

US$3 Million CRM Platform Contract



The Company also secured a significant Customer Relationship Management (CRM) project with a prominent F&B operator. The solution features modules for loyalty management, points and credits tracking, inventory control, and workforce administration. This contract is projected to add over US$30 million in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue pipeline through regional expansion.

Both contracts are powered by Sagtec's modular, full-stack AI platform, which integrates voice-activated robotics, POS systems, and real-time analytics. These milestone deployments validate Sagtec's dual-engine monetization strategy across RaaS and SaaS, generating scalable, high-margin recurring revenue.

Strategic Outlook:

With demand for automation accelerating in high-volume service sectors, Sagtec is actively expanding commercial engagements across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets. The global service robotics market is projected to surpass US$90 billion, and Sagtec is strategically positioned to lead as a platform-native AI solution provider at scale.

Momentum Metrics – Past 7 Days

. 2 contracts signed worth US$5M

. 100+ robotic units deployed

. Targeting US$50M revenue pipeline

. Enterprise client base expansion across 3 regions

. New verticals in hospitality, retail, and foodtech unlocked

“This is more than early traction. It marks the beginning of an exponential monetization curve. Our combined RaaS and SaaS model is engineered for rapid scaling with enterprise adoption. By embedding AI directly into day-to-day operations, we are unlocking repeatable revenue at the infrastructure level, from robotics to real-time CRM analytics,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.

