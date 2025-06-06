Simspace Appoints Industry Veteran Peter Lee As Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace , a global leader in hyper-realistic cyber simulators for elite security teams , today announced the appointment of Peter Lee as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With significant expertise in providing cyber and AI solutions for government, military, and commercial customers, Peter will play a central role in driving the company through its next stage of transformational growth. William "Hutch" Hutchison, co-founder and initial CEO who grew SimSpace from an idea into a dynamic force in the cybersecurity industry, will remain a member of the company's Board of Directors.

"Peter's experience transforming companies to accelerate growth is unique," said William "Hutch" Hutchison. "Moreover, his deep understanding of the business impacts of AI makes him the right person to lead SimSpace at this inflection point in the cybersecurity industry. Importantly, Peter will continue guiding SimSpace with vision, resilience, and a deep commitment to our mission."

Peter currently serves as a member of SimSpace's Board, in addition to holding several other director and advisor roles for global technology and investment firms. Peter's most recent operating role was as CEO of RapidMiner, an open-source AI/ML platform recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader, where he led the company through its successful acquisition by Altair. Prior to that, Peter was Executive Vice President at TIBCO Software, joining through its acquisition of DataSynapse, an infrastructure software company he co-founded. Earlier in his career, Peter worked as an investment banker at JP Morgan and a strategy consultant at Deloitte. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School, an MA in International Affairs from the University of Pennsylvania, and an AB cum laude in Government from Harvard College.

"I am honored to join SimSpace as CEO," said Peter Lee. "The development of AI has dramatically increased the need for robust cyber defenses across the public and private sectors, including in military organizations, governments, financial services institutions, business enterprises, and leading universities. I look forward to helping our customers achieve cyber readiness and resilience from our highly differentiated solutions."

For more information about SimSpace, visit .

About SimSpace

A global leader in hyper-realistic cyber simulators for elite security teams, SimSpace enables cyber operators to preemptively test the readiness and resilience of people, processes, and technology to optimize any tool against any threat in any terrain. To learn how SimSpace helps organizations graduate from just training to testing, detection engineering, threat intelligence, and disaster recovery, visit .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lou Jordano

Chief Marketing Officer, SimSpace

[email protected]

SOURCE SimSpace Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED