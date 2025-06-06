Chinese Household Appliance Producer To Open Plant In Azerbaijan
He first provided information about the company.
"Our company produces high-quality household cleaning products. For example, we produce laundry detergents, kitchen cleaners, and floor cleaning products.
We attach great importance to research and development and are focused on innovation. Therefore, we provide original manufacturer services for many internationally renowned brands. For example, we manufacture products for companies such as Unilever and global brands such as FairPrice, Lamb, and Bimax," he said.
The head of the company noted that they are ready to evaluate cooperation opportunities with Azerbaijan.
"China and Azerbaijan have very good relations. Therefore, we hope to establish deeper cooperation with Azerbaijani partners.
If business opportunities arise, we want to build a factory in Azerbaijan and provide more high-quality household cleaning products to the Azerbaijani people," Ping added.
