Iglobal Media USA Opens $500,000 Investment Round To Fuel National Expansion Of Digital Radio Platform
LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iGlobal Media USA, a rapidly growing digital broadcasting company, today announced the opening of a $500,000 investment round to support the national expansion of its cloud-based radio platform. If iGlobal succeeds in its objective to reach $500,000, investors could achieve a 35% return , with repayment totaling $675,000 scheduled within 120 days of capital funding.
The company is developing a digital infrastructure that connects FM, AM, and online radio stations into one centralized ecosystem - streamlining monetization, expanding audience reach, and enabling national ad delivery with real-time analytics and performance tracking.
"We're building the future of global radio by equipping legacy broadcasters with the tools they need to succeed in a digital-first world," said Michael Bryant , CEO and Founder of iGlobal Media USA. "This round will fuel our expansion and offer investors a short-term, high-yield return backed by real contracts and growing market demand."
Platform Highlights
-
White-labeled mobile streaming for every station
Real-time audience analytics and ad performance tracking
National advertiser access (T-Mobile, Acrisure, Lexus, Insurify)
Revenue-sharing model with no upfront cost to affiliates
iGlobal Radio App available on iOS and Androi
Affiliate Reach
iGlobalRadio network already includes over 250 affiliate stations , reaching 10+ million weekly listeners across the U.S. and abroad:
-
Power 97.5 LA Radio – Over 3.5M weekly urban music listeners
Power V97.5 Vegas – Club & DJ-driven content from Las Vegas
Power 109.5 LA Hot Latin Radio – The pulse of Latin music
Power 102.5 LA Gospel – Uplifting gospel and faith content
Power Talk Radio – Global talk radio for modern voices
Power Z97.5 Zambia – Bridging cultures through music
Power 98.8 LA – Authentic hip hop from LA's streets
Investment Goal
-
Capital Raise: $500,000
Investor Return: $675,000 (35%)
Repayment Timeline: Within 120 days of funding
Use of Funds: Platform development, affiliate onboarding, legal & licensing, and national marketing
Security: Contracts and letters of intent with national advertisers and affiliate broadcasters
About iGlobal Media USA
Based in Los Angeles, iGlobal Media USA is redefining the future of radio by integrating legacy broadcasting with modern digital tools. The company's cloud-based platform enables independent stations to scale globally, monetize efficiently, and deliver premium content to digital-first audiences.
"You've heard of iHeart?"
"iGlobal is the next evolution - and we connect you."
iGlobal Media USA - We're not just playing the future of radio... We're streaming it.
To request the investor deck, financials, or schedule a meeting:
[email protected]
(747) 207-2122. Ext 1010
Legal Disclaimer:
