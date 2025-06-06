Amazon Agrees To Tackle Fake Reviews In UK: Regulator

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Amazon has agreed to clamp down on fake online reviews of products advertised on its UK site, Britain's competition regulator said Friday.

Google agreed a similar UK commitment in January after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into the matter five years ago.

Amazon "has signed undertakings committing to enhance its existing systems for tackling fake reviews and catalogue abuse", the CMA said in a statement Friday.

"Catalogue abuse involves sellers hijacking the reviews of well-performing products and adding them to an entirely separate and different product to falsely boost its star rating", the regulator noted.

The CMA said "Amazon has committed to tough sanctions for businesses that boost their star ratings," which could see them banned from its UK site.

An Amazon spokesperson told AFP that the company already invests "significant resources to proactively stop fake reviews ever appearing... including on expert human investigators and machine learning models that analyse thousands of data points to detect risk".

They added that last year, Amazon "blocked more than 275 million fake reviews (worldwide), with more than 99 percent of all products... containing only authentic reviews".

The UK regulator said that around 90 percent of UK consumers use online reviews when deciding on a purchase.