The $12.6 Billion Quantum Leap: High-Potential Stocks Under $10 (ZENA, SKYT, LAES, BTQQF)

MENAFN - GetNews) Quantum computing is emerging as one of the most promising frontiers in technology today. Unlike traditional computers that use bits as the smallest unit of data, quantum computers use quantum bits or qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously. This allows quantum systems to tackle complex problems far beyond the capabilities of classical computers, solving them faster and more efficiently.

While often overshadowed by the hype around artificial intelligence, quantum computing is steadily gaining traction. It is driving breakthroughs in areas such as machine learning, image and speech recognition, and optimization problems. The technology's potential is attracting significant investor attention, with some betting it could spark growth on par with the AI revolution.

The market for quantum computing is expanding rapidly. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global quantum computing market was valued at $885 million in 2023 and is expected to soar to over $12.6 billion by 2032, growing at an annual rate of nearly 35 percent. This rapid growth highlights the sector's rising importance and opportunity.

Within this dynamic landscape, smaller high-tech companies trading under $10 often have the potential to become breakout performers. They offer investors a chance to get in early on the next wave of innovation without the high price tag of established giants.

Now, let us explore some of the promising rising stocks in this fast-growing quantum computing sector.

Among the most compelling under-the-radar quantum computing stocks under $10, ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) stands out with its rare blend of AI drone technology, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise software, and quantum innovation. The company reported an impressive 92 percent year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025, climbing to $1.13 million from $591,379 in Q1 2024. This surge was driven by organic momentum and key acquisitions in drone services and enterprise software, showcasing a firm that is not only scaling but strategically positioning itself in rapidly expanding markets.

ZenaTech operates through its drone-focused subsidiary ZenaDrone and a growing network of global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and the UAE. It develops autonomous AI-powered drones capable of integrating machine learning, predictive modeling, and now, quantum computing. These drones are already in field use across agriculture, logistics, defense, and surveillance applications. But the company's most ambitious and potentially disruptive initiative is its Clear Sky project, which combines AI drone swarms with quantum computing to transform how we predict and respond to extreme weather events.

The Clear Sky project aims to address a growing global challenge. In 2024 alone, there were 58 separate billion-dollar weather disasters, including 27 in the United States. These included hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and storms that caused $417 billion in global losses, according to Gallagher Re.

ZenaTech's solution uses coordinated drone fleets outfitted with advanced sensors to collect real-time atmospheric data across different layers of the sky. The data is then processed using quantum computing systems that can handle massive, complex datasets at unprecedented speed and resolution.

“Drones with sensors flying at high altitudes can collect data in real time, enabling greater spatial and temporal resolution,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.“This results in more precise, up-to-the-minute weather insights to better anticipate the onset of extreme weather like tornadoes.” AI drone swarms enhance the frequency and localization of measurements, delivering a leap forward in meteorological forecasting capabilities and early disaster warnings.

In addition to weather forecasting, ZenaTech is now using this same AI-quantum fusion to address wildfire threats in the US West. The company's drones, equipped with thermal and multispectral sensors and 360-degree LiDAR, are deployed across hundreds of square miles to simulate wildfire spread and optimize emergency responses. A newly acquired land surveying firm in Oregon and partnerships with Native American communities in Wyoming support this initiative, enhancing field data collection and real-world testing environments.

The first quarter also marked major product milestones, including the third-generation ZenaDrone 1000 entering scalable production, and the IQ Square drone moving to manufacturing. ZenaTech began work on a heavy-lift, gas-powered ZD 1000 variant for US defense applications and initiated testing of a high-density drone battery and proprietary communications system. The company also ramped up hiring, bringing on 35 new engineers and technicians to expand drone development in the UAE and opened a new drone testing facility in Turkey.

ZenaTech's enterprise software business is also advancing, highlighted by its acquisition of Othership, a UK-based workplace management platform. This complements its SaaS offerings and introduces AI and quantum productivity tools aimed at government and business clients.

While expenses rose in the first quarter due to rapid expansion, hiring, and R&D investment, the long-term strategy is clear. ZenaTech is building a platform company with national and international scale across drone hardware, software, and quantum-driven analytics. The company is preparing for Green and Blue UAS certification, a necessary step to access US military contracts, and is developing secure, certifiable drone sensors in Taiwan.

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) is a rare sub-$10 stock with exposure to multiple exponential technologies. With nearly doubled revenues, expanding drone deployments, growing defense ties, and pioneering work in quantum-enhanced weather and wildfire response, the company offers high-upside potential in one of the most dynamic corners of the tech market.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT ) is emerging as a pivotal player in the push to restore and expand secure U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. With shares still trading under ten dollars, the company has quietly built serious momentum on multiple fronts, including next-generation quantum breakthroughs, boardroom reinforcements, and a major upcoming acquisition that could reshape its production capabilities.

One of SKYT's biggest catalysts came in March when partner D-Wave Quantum published peer-reviewed research in Science validating quantum supremacy in simulation. The research used superconducting qubits fabricated by SkyWater, and the prototype processor outperformed one of the most powerful classical supercomputers in modeling magnetic materials. This milestone underscored SkyWater's role in enabling a major leap in quantum computing. CEO Thomas Sonderman called it“an unprecedented innovation” and emphasized the importance of expanding foundational node infrastructure in the United States. The partnership between D-Wave and SKYT spans more than a decade, and SkyWater's advanced capabilities in custom material deposition and large-scale fabrication were essential to commercializing the breakthrough.

Leadership changes are also adding weight to the bull case for SKYT. In April, the company added three seasoned executives to its board, including Timothy Baxter, former CEO of Samsung North America, who is set to become board chair. Baxter brings deep strategic experience in emerging technologies like AI, 5G, and cloud infrastructure. He is joined by Tammy Miller, a former lieutenant governor and longtime CEO of Border States Electric, and Andrew LaFrence, a former KPMG partner and CFO with life sciences and government manufacturing experience. According to Sonderman, these additions strengthen the company's ability to accelerate its expansion strategy and navigate a fast-changing landscape.

SkyWater also appointed Dr. Percy Gilbert as senior vice president of engineering. With a technical background that includes IBM, NXP, and Motorola, Gilbert will play a key role in scaling operations and supporting SKYT's growth in wafer services and advanced technology. Notably, he steps in as the company prepares to close its acquisition of Infineon's Fab 25 facility in Austin. Backed by a supply agreement valued above one billion dollars, this deal could prove transformational. Management believes Fab 25 is uniquely positioned to provide the scale and process flexibility needed to meet foundational semiconductor demand, while aligning tightly with national supply chain security goals.

Financially, SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) reported strong sequential growth in wafer services during the first quarter of 2025, driven by adoption of its new ThermaView platform among defense contractors. While budget delays in Washington have temporarily softened the outlook for advanced technology services, management remains confident in year-over-year revenue growth for both business segments and expects to deliver strong adjusted EBITDA and positive non-GAAP EPS for the full year. With the Infineon deal expected to close by mid-year and a ramp in advanced packaging revenues coming in the second half, SkyWater looks well-positioned to unlock meaningful long-term upside.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) stands out in the post-quantum technology space by developing advanced hardware and software solutions that safeguard against the emerging threat of quantum computing. Their products combine semiconductors, public key infrastructure (PKI), and provisioning services, emphasizing the highest-level quantum-resistant cryptography designed to replace vulnerable traditional encryption methods like RSA and ECC.

In May 2025, SEALSQ announced that its flagship QVault Trusted Platform Module (TPM) achieved compliance with ML-DSA-87 and ML-KEM-1024 - the most secure NIST-standardized algorithms (CRYSTALS-Dilithium and CRYSTALS-Kyber) currently available for post-quantum cryptography. These algorithms provide AES-256 equivalent security and are tailored for defense, IoT, and automotive markets that demand the strongest protection for firmware signing, secure communications, and device authentication. The QVault TPM offers a tamper-resistant environment to shield cryptographic keys and operations, certified to stringent standards like FIPS 140-2/3 and Common Criteria EAL5+.

Beyond hardware, LAES is pushing boundaries with its space-based quantum initiatives. The company is set to lead the world's first space-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) proof-of-concept through the June 2025 launch of WISeSat 2.1. This mission embeds SEALSQ's Quantum RootKey technology into a satellite, paving the way for ultra-secure, sovereign quantum-resistant satellite communications. The WISeSat constellation, backed by a $10 million SEALSQ investment, promises to extend quantum-safe communications and decentralized IoT transactions globally, including remote areas where traditional networks struggle.

SEALSQ is also expanding its impact in consumer IoT. Recently, global smart home leader Hager selected SEALSQ's PKI-as-a-Service platform, INeS, to provide device attestation certificates for its Matter-compliant smart home products. INeS delivers post-quantum secure certificates, ensuring long-term protection for billions of connected devices in the smart home ecosystem.

With rising cyber threats and the quantum computing horizon looming, SEALSQ's integrated approach across semiconductors, satellite communications, and IoT security positions it as a key player in the next generation of unbreakable digital trust.

BTQ Technologies Corp. (OTCQX: BTQQF) is emerging as a serious contender among the rising quantum stocks under $10. Founded by a team of post-quantum cryptographers, the company is building a platform that bridges cryptographic software with purpose-built hardware to defend against the future threats of large-scale universal quantum computers. Recent developments highlight BTQ's commitment to both technical innovation and global engagement.

In April, BTQQF signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EntangleTech, a leading quantum education organization in Taiwan. The partnership will support the creation of educational content focused on quantum computing and emerging technologies. BTQ is contributing both funding and expertise, helping EntangleTech produce accessible materials such as videos and podcasts designed to boost quantum literacy. This move underscores BTQ's commitment to public education and international collaboration, positioning the company as a global voice in the quantum space.

Shortly after, BTQ announced another MOU with Quandela, a photonic quantum computing company based in France. Together, they will test BTQ's Quantum Sampling Proof-of-Work protocol, a quantum-secure and energy-efficient alternative to traditional blockchain mining. If successful, this collaboration could lay the foundation for a more sustainable and quantum-resilient blockchain future. It also opens the door for commercial applications of Quandela's Belenos quantum processor within BTQ's protocol.

More recently, BTQ signed an agreement with ICTK, a South Korean semiconductor security firm known for its PUF-based chip technologies. This partnership will explore the joint development of secure cold wallets and other hardware solutions using BTQ's proprietary CASH architecture. The system is capable of processing up to one million digital signatures per second and encrypting data up to five times faster than competing solutions. Compact, energy-efficient, and quantum-ready, CASH is designed to protect vital systems in finance, telecom, identity, and embedded devices.

BTQ Technologies Corp. is not only advancing the science of post-quantum cryptography but also securing partnerships and infrastructure that could give it a real edge in the quantum transition. For investors seeking long-term exposure to quantum resilience and security innovation, BTQ stands out as a stock to watch.

