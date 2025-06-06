Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bengaluru Stampede Outrage: Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary K Govindaraj Suspended, Intelligence Chief Transferred

2025-06-06 07:01:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two days after the tragic stampede in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, K Govindaraj has been relieved from the post of political secretary to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with immediate effect, said a state government notification.

Apart from this, Hemanth Nimbalkar, Karnataka's Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), has been transferred without a new posting amid the outrage over Bengaluru stampede, reported News18 quoting sources.

Earlier on 5 June, the Karnataka police suspended multiple IPS officers, including the Bengaluru city police Commissioner, B Dayananda. Senior IPS officer Seemant Kumar Singh took charge as the city police commissioner on Friday.

In the stampede that took place during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, 11 people were killed and 47 were injured.

More to come...

