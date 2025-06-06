May In Review: 12 Top Technology Press Releases

"Innovative partnerships like this are necessary to mobilize the capital required to build new nuclear projects, which are critical to deliver safe, affordable and clean baseload power and help companies advance their long-term net zero goals," said Elementl Power Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Colbert.IgniteTech intends to incorporate its established artificial intelligence technology into the Khoros platform. This calculated action comes as exposure and engagement for businesses without AI-enhanced capabilities might plummet by as much as 40%.The partnership pairs Palantir's state-of-the-art AI Operating Systems with Bain's deep industry expertise across sectors and its extensive capabilities in strategic business transformation, enabling clients to adopt this technology more quickly.York was selected for the $237 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to procure small satellites supporting national security missions. The contract award is designed to enable faster and more flexible acquisition of spacecraft, integration, and launch support."This definitive ranking of the women at the top of the global business world...tells us both who wields power today and who is poised to climb even higher tomorrow," writes Emma Hinchliffe, Fortune senior writer, author of Most Powerful Women Daily newsletter, and editor of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Business list of 2025.The new partnership will expand Fannie Mae's fraud detection capabilities with leading AI-enabled financial crimes data science and investigations technology. This foundation will power Fannie Mae's Crime Detection Unit, a new platform that the company believes will help detect and prevent mortgage fraud with speed and precision never before seen in the U.S. housing market.Pudgy Penguins, one of the most successful NFT brands of all-time, today announced the launch of Pengu Clash, a new blockchain-based game debuting on the TON blockchain. The fast-paced multiplayer skill game offers fans a new way to interact with the Pudgy Penguins IP-now reaching more than 1 billion users on Telegram.By leveraging AWS's infrastructure and services, PepsiCo is driving faster AI innovation, transforming its supply chain and go-to-market strategies, and creating deeper, more personalized experiences with consumers.A lightweight and tethered, cinematic, and Gemini AI-powered device, Project Aura brings a large field-of-view experience to the Android XR family - setting a new standard for immersive, wearable computing.The funding will allow PhaseV to grow its vertical AI platform to provide holistic solutions for clinical development. It follows the rapid market adoption of PhaseV's AI/ML-based platform by over 30 global pharma companies for clinical development.With access to the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPSTM) within Palantir's software, customers will be able to rapidly identify emerging supply chain vulnerabilities and then directly address them through on-demand manufacturing of critical parts by Divergent.The transaction highlights a scalable solution for Kinexys Digital Payments settlement rails to support the growing Real-World Asset market across public blockchains.

Intersolar Europe 2025: Intersolar, held May 7-9 in Munich, Germany, served as a pivotal platform for showcasing advancements in solar energy, energy storage and smart grid technologies. The event featured numerous companies unveiling innovative solutions aimed at driving the global energy transition.

Some of the key presenters included Shanghai Electric , which presented a comprehensive suite of new energy solutions across photovoltaics, hydrogen and energy storage. Sungrow was also in attendance and introduced a complete portfolio for solar, storage and EV charging products , covering both 1-phase and 3-phase scenarios. It also unveiled its new commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage solutions , showcasing their flexibility and performance. See more news from Intersolar , which underscored the accelerating pace of clean energy innovation. Automate 2025: From May 12-15 in Detroit, Michigan, Automate showcased the latest advancements in robotics, AI and industrial automation. The exhibition featured over 800 exhibitors and attracted more than 40,000 attendees. It also generated quite a few newsworthy press releases. Vention displayed its AI-powered bin-picking robot . Schneider Electric unveiled innovations focused on advancing American manufacturing , including its new industrial copilot. Techman Robot showcased a next-gen lineup of AI-powered collaborative robots (cobots ) designed for safer and smarter human-machine collaboration in manufacturing environments. And Epson Robots introduced SafeSenseTM Technology , which enables safe human-robot interaction. Together, these exhibitors along with others highlighted the growing convergence of AI, robotics, and automation software – redefining the standards for intelligent industry solutions.

Coming Up: In June, the team will continue to watch all the big tech headlines. Of course, we expect to see new AI integrations across industries. And big events like InfoComm and Cisco Live are already generating press releases and we'll be keeping tabs on the trends.

