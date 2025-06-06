President Ramaphosa Mourns Passing Of Former President Edgar Lungu Of The Republic Of Zambia
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing in South Africa of His Excellency Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of the Republic of Zambia.
Aged 68, President Lungu passed away on Thursday, 5 June 2025, in a Pretoria hospital where he had been receiving treatment for a number of weeks.
On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa offers his condolences to President Lungu's family and to the nation and government of the Republic of Zambia led by His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.
President Ramaphosa said:“As regional compatriots, South Africans are standing by the people of Zambia in this difficult moment.
“We have had the duty and privilege in recent weeks to care for a leader from our region whom we embraced as a brother and friend.
“We therefore share the grief and loss experienced at this time by the Lungu family, as well as the Zambian nation.
May his soul rest in peace.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.
