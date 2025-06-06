All-Berklee Production Powers Emilia Vaughn's 'Limbo,' A Collaboration With Matt Rollings

Emilia Vaughn - "Limbo" - Photo By: Chlo Subia

"Limbo" is a raw, emotional journey through self-doubt and healing, crafted with Berklee talent and brought to life by Grammy-winner Matt Rollings. Listen Now.

- Matt RollingsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising alternative pop artist Emilia Vaughn announces the release of her haunting and emotionally rich new single, "Limbo ," available everywhere on June 6, 2025. The Berklee production will be released under Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group LLC // DNT Entertainment and distributed globally by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.Produced and arranged by the legendary Matt Rollings , a Grammy-winning producer, artist, and pianist, "Limbo" is more than just a song; it's a journal entry frozen in melody. With dreamy textures, understated guitar lines, and raw vocal delivery, Vaughn explores the quiet chaos of emotional stasis: the fear of moving forward, the ache of looking back, and the soft hope of finding direction again.Inspired by a season of introspection and creative hesitation, Vaughn penned "Limbo" during a time when her confidence as an artist was wavering. Serendipitously, during a workshop at Berklee College of Music where Rollings was serving as a visiting artist in residence, he discovered and selected "Limbo" as a focus track for his production class. This moment of affirmation marked a creative turning point for Vaughn, bringing new life to a song that had almost ironically stayed in limbo."While writing this song, I was deeply feeling the uncertainty of being in limbo with my artistry," Vaughn reflects. "In a beautiful twist of fate, the incredible artist Matt Rollings selected it for his production class. That experience brought the song to life. It felt like the sign I was waiting for, some steps in my yellow brick road."Recorded across multiple studios, including The Ark Studio and Shames Studio at Berklee College of Music, and The Woodshop in Trinidad, CA, "Limbo" boasts contributions from a talented roster of live musicians. Vaughn's acoustic guitar and vocal performance are backed by lush instrumentation: live drums and percussion from Otto Cook Sharp, piano by Michael Donovan, bass from Noam Bushkanitz, electric guitar by Andre Correa, and Rollings himself on glockenspiel and keyboards. The track was mixed by Adam Schwartz and Matt Rollings, and mastered by Jake Arnowitz."When I started my Production Workshop at Berklee, I was unprepared to encounter a talent like Emilia. The combination of her hauntingly beautiful and vulnerable vocal performance, killer guitar playing and 'way beyond her years' songwriting made my job incredibly easy. The student musicians and engineers all brought their A++ game as well, and we cut the track on Emilia's 21st birthday! I'm really proud of what we all made together..... " - Matt RollingsA true reflection of Emilia's commitment to artistry and mental health advocacy, "Limbo" invites listeners into a space of vulnerability, healing, and hope. With its evocative lyricism, "I just don't know how to get back home," the song gives voice to the often-unspoken truth of feeling stuck, yet still searching.Listen to "Limbo" here:Song: LimboGenre: AlternativeRun Time: 2 min, 47 secondsPrimary Artist: Emilia VaughnProduced By: Matt RollingsUPC: 199350581496ISRC: QM6P42599819Release Date: 6.6.25Label: Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group LLC // DNT EntertainmentPublishing Admin: DNT Entertainment PublishingPre-Save Link:Other Credits:Produced and Arranged by: Matt RollingsRecorded by: Mark Wessel at The Ark Studio, Berklee College of Music, Boston, Ma.Additional Recording by: Jake Arnowitz and Matt Rollingsat Shames Studio, Berklee College of Music, Boston, Ma, and The Woodshop, Trinidad, Ca.Mixed by: Adam Schwartz and Matt RollingsMastered by: Jake ArnowitzEmilia Vaughn: Vocals, Acoustic GuitarOtto Cook Sharp: Drums and PercussionMichael Donovan: PianoNoam Bushkanitz: BassAndre Correa: Electric GuitarMatt Rollings: Glockenspiel, Additional Keyboards, Additional Background VocalsAlbum Artwork Designed By: Chlo SubiaMore About Emilia Vaughn:Emilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California. With the support of label partner DNT Entertainment, she has released over a dozen original songs, including her debut EP eighteen, with several singles charting on the All Access "What's in Store" retail charts and earning industry recognition. Her single "Skeleton" was nominated for a 2024 HIMA Award, and "Sunflower" hit Top 40 radio, Sirius XM's Train Tracks, and peaked at #40 on the Mediabase Activator Charts. Her music videos Sunflower, Draw on My Jeans, and French Film earned over a dozen IMDb-qualifying film festival nominations and premiered on major platforms including MTV, AXS TV, and Nick Music.In 2025, Emilia's single "Rock Music, Girl Secrets" marked a breakout moment, landing on Apple Music's New in Alternative and debuting at #7 on Tidal's Chill Pop playlist. The supporting club remix is playing in clubs worldwide and receiving global DJ tastemaker support from some of the biggest names in music. Following the MTV support and viral success of the "Rock Music, Girl Secrets" music video, Emilia was awarded a YouTube Creator Award in the Spring of 2025, after surpassing her first 100,000 subscribers on the platform. She is driven to reduce the stigma around mental health by fostering a community of confident, loving, and open-minded individuals.Connect with Emilia Vaughn:Website:Instagram: @emiliavaughnTwitter:Facebook:TikTok: @emiliasmusicYouTube: @emiliavaughn###

