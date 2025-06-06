Vantiva - Conditions of availability of information for the 20250630 CGM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Regulated information

Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents

(Art. 221-1 AMF General Regulation)

Combined Shareholders' Meeting on June 30, 2025

Paris – June 6, 2025 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) , a global technology leader in connectivity,

Shareholders are invited to participate to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on:

Monday, June 30, 2025 at 2 p.m.,

Auditorium

10 Boulevard de Grenelle – 75015 Paris (France)

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including the agenda and the proposed resolutions, was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 23, 2025 and a convening Notice of Meeting will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) and the journal of legal notices actu-juridique.fr, on June 11, 2025.

Registered shareholders will receive their convening notice of meeting directly.

Shareholders may request that the preparatory documents for this Meeting provided for in Article R.225-83 of the Commercial Code be sent to them by submitting a request in accordance with the conditions stipulated by the regulations.

Any shareholder may also consult these documents at the Company's head office during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Meeting.

The documents and information relating to this General Meeting are available and can be downloaded by shareholders on the Vantiva website.

