Alliance International Services Launches AI-Driven Hiring Solutions In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Alliance International Services which is the world leader in recruitment has rolled out its AI based hiring solutions in India. We have put in this new tech which is aimed at speeding up the recruitment process and which gives businesses and recruitment agencies a better, faster and more efficient way to source the best talent.
The Indian recruitment industry has for a long time depended on manual processes which include resume screening and many rounds of interview. While they have been proven to work, these methods are very much slow and inefficient. In to this comes the introduction of AI which Alliance International Services is putting forth as a solution which in turn improves the recruitment process for companies and agencies which in the end allows them to do better hiring of top talent at a faster rate and with great accuracy.
How AI-Driven Hiring Solutions Work
Alliance International Services' AI platform uses machine learning, big data analytics, and natural language processing to improve every aspect of the recruitment process. We see that the AI system looks at large sets of data which include resumes, job descriptions and candidate profiles to put the best fit candidates for the job open positions. Also the platform is designed to get rid of bias and to take over repetitive tasks.
Key Features of AI-Powered Hiring Solutions: Key aspects of AI in hiring:.
Automated Resume Screening: AI goes through resumes at a fast pace and identifies the best candidates. This also reduces time spent on manual review of large volume of applications and we see a more accurate set of finalists.
Smart Candidate Matching: AI is a match maker between candidates and roles which we see as a combination of skills, experience and personality which in turn helps businesses to find candidates that are not only qualified but also will be a great cultural fit.
Predictive Analytics: Through analysis of past data AI is able to determine which candidates will do well in a given role which in turn helps companies to improve their hiring choices and reduce turnover.
Bias Reduction: AI recruitment software which is used to do away with unconscious bias by which it evaluates candidates only on their skills and info put forth, thus promoting a more inclusive hire.
Real-Time Candidate Engagement: The platform has features for continuous communication with candidates which also includes real time updates and feedback which in turn improves candidate experience and also enhances employer brand.
In India's recruitment market.
Recruiting firms in India will see great benefit from implementing AI. In past they have used time out of question manual processes which in turn led to delays and we saw inefficiencies. With AI, firms can:.
Increase Efficiency: Through automation of routine tasks like resume screening and interview scheduling agencies are able to improve their processes
Speed Up the Hiring Process: AI which enables agencies to very quickly short list candidates which in turn reduces the time to hire. In a competitive job market in India which is very tough and where the best talent is in great demand speed is key.
Improve Candidate Quality: AI is able to evaluate a large set of variables which in turn recruitment agencies are able to present to businesses better qualified candidates that are more likely to do well in the role and stay with the company long term.
Scale Up Efforts: As we see an increase in our recruitment needs AI powered platforms are introducing a solution for agencies to manage larger sets of applications and job openings at the same time without trade off quality.
Cost Reduction: By way of automation of key processes recruitment agencies are able to reduce operating costs and put in better use of resources, we see a better return on investment.
Transforming the Future of Recruitment agency in India.
Alliance International Services has rolled out a new AI based hiring solution which is to change the game in Indian recruitment. As companies look to do better at recruiting in a short time, at a smart price, and with greater accuracy AI is going to be the key to what they need. By adopting this tech, companies and recruitment agencies can see better results, get processes to run smoother, and put together better teams.
About Alliance International Services
Alliance International Services is a global leader in recruitment and talent management, we present to you our wide range of innovative solutions which we put to use for the betterment of our client's hiring processes. Also we are into the launch of our AI based hiring solutions in India which is our step forward in revolutionizing the recruitment field and our goal to put forward the best talent to our clients.
Contact Information:
Alliance International Services
Email: ...
Phone: +91 8980018741
Website:
