The Hong Kong Science Fair Now Open For Free Admission Registration

Over 3,000 Participating Primary and Secondary Students and Teachers Showcase 120 Shortlisted Outstanding Innovative Projects Utilising Technology with a Growing Trend Towards AI HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2025 - The Fourth Hong Kong Science Fair ('Science Fair'), organised by the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation ('HKIF'), supported by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government, and with Sino Group and the Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification (HKCTC) as strategic partners, will take place from 28 to 29 June at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Under the theme 'Think Big Be Innovative', 120 shortlisted teams from primary and secondary schools across Hong Kong will present their innovative projects at the Science Fair. These projects have incorporated various technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), and will compete for a variety of awards. The Science Fair will also feature five interactive zones with exciting STEAM-related activities. Participants can turn corn pulp into refined snacks, operate remote-controlled cars made from upcycled household appliances, and build and race their own wooden mini cars each activity is designed for parents and children to experience the fun of technology together! Online registration is now open for free admission, inviting the public to experience creativity in action as our younger generation presents their innovation and technology (I&T) vision for the future.



Photo 1) The Fourth Hong Kong Science Fair will take place from 28 to 29 June at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Online registration is now open for free admission.

HKIF is committed to fostering an innovative spirit from an early age. Since its launch in 2021, the annual Science Fair has garnered widespread support from the government, tertiary institutions, scientific research organisations, and partners across various sectors, providing a vital platform to inspire the creative potential of young people. To broaden their international perspective, gold award-winning teams from the Primary, Junior Secondary, and Senior Secondary Divisions will have the opportunity to participate in the prestigious International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva in Switzerland. This year, the Science Fair has seen record levels of participation, with about 600 entries submitted by 300 local and international schools, engaging over 3,000 teachers and students.



Photo 2) 120 shortlisted teams will showcase their innovative projects at the Hong Kong Science Fair.

Photo 3) The three winning teams from the previous Hong Kong Science Fair received one silver and two bronze awards at this year's prestigious International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva.

This year's Science Fair is also supported by the Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification (HKCTC) as a strategic partner. A brand-new 'Testing and Certification Special Award', sponsored by HKCTC, has been introduced to deepen students' understanding of the role and importance of testing and certification in the context of I&T. Professor Wong Wing-tak, Chairman of the Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification, stated: 'By instilling the 'precision and accuracy' values of testing and certification into their thinking from the start, these young scientists aren't just inventing but help elevate the standards of quality and safety. There is always a mind-boggling number of innovative ways we can make a difference. I will be excited to see the many good projects and this special award recognises our talents who are poised for the future.'

Mr Daryl Ng, Chairman of the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation, said, 'We are grateful for the ongoing support of the HKSAR Government and our partners in nurturing innovative talent. I am delighted to see the enthusiastic response from schools to this year's Hong Kong Science Fair. With over 3,000 teachers and students participating, it underscores the aspirations of the next generation in innovation and technology. The quality of entries this year is outstanding, showcasing how AI and various technologies can be integrated to address everyday challenges, support the underprivileged, and promote sustainable development. Creativity in practice is a vital pathway for research development. I would like to express my gratitude to the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau for their commitment to cultivating the talent pool in this field, and to the Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification for incorporating testing and certification into the Science Fair. This encourages students to blend creativity with theory and practice, establishing a solid foundation for their future endeavours in innovation and technology.'

The Science Fair attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year, providing an exciting glimpse into the vibrant landscape of I&T in Hong Kong through a variety of engaging games and workshops. This year, visitors can explore five captivating interactive zones. The 'Refined CORNsidue Workshop' invites children to discover the wonders of food science by transforming corn pulp into nutritious snacks. In 'Racing Homey Kart', vintage appliances are converted into remote-controlled cars, allowing participants to race them around a custom-built track in thrilling fashion. The 'Formula Derby Workshop' encourages participants to design, build and race their own wooden mini cars, tackling exciting track challenges. In 'Spin with Battery Hero', aspiring participants will construct mini electronic motors using batteries, magnets, and wires to embark on a spinning adventure, while the 'Starry Sky' zone showcases light refraction and weaving, creating a mesmerising experience that takes participants beyond the galaxy.

This year's Science Fair offers an array of limited-edition items, including innovation-themed stationery, plush cushions featuring the Science Fair mascots, and trendy mobile phone accessories. Visitors can participate in an on-site stamp game, collecting all four designated stamps around the venue to earn a coupon for the 'HKSF Bazaar', adding an extra layer of engagement to their experience. HKIF will use all proceeds from the 'HKSF Bazaar', with no deductions, to support the Science Fair and local community technology initiatives, helping to nurture the next generation of innovators.



Photo 4) The Hong Kong Science Fair features interactive zones that offer visitors an engaging edutainment experience.

The Fourth Hong Kong Science Fair and Award Presentation Ceremony Details

Date:

28-29 June 2025 (Saturday to Sunday)

Time:

10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Location:

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 3FG

Scan the QR code to make an online reservation.

